Dan Carter says sorry for ‘massive error of judgment’

Racing 92 outhalf apologises after being stopped by police for drink-driving in Paris

Dan Carter released a social media statement on Friday morning. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Dan Carter released a social media statement on Friday morning. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Former New Zealand outhalf Dan Carter has apologised for his actions after reports he was stopped for drink-driving by police in Paris.

The 34-year-old, who plays for Racing 92 in the French capital, said in a Facebook post: “I made a massive error of judgment”.

Carter, three times a World Player of the Year, joined Racing after winning his second World Cup with the All Blacks in 2015.

Reportedly found to be over the limit after a roadside test, although he was not arrested or detained, Carter said on Facebook: “I am sure a lot of you have seen the headlines.

“No excuses — I made a massive error of judgment and have let down my club, my fans and most importantly my family.

“I will have to now let the police/court process run its course and face the consequences. I am just glad no one was harmed. Sorry.”

