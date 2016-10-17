Dan Carter cleared of doping offence - report

Racing outhalf had tested positive for corticosteroids after Top 14 final

Updated: 22 minutes ago

L’Equipe have reported that Dan Carter was informed he has been cleared over the weekend “following an investigation by the medical commission of the French Rugby Federation”. Photo: Getty Images)

Dan Carter will not face any sanction for doping after being cleared of any wrong doing by a French Rugby Federation investigation, according to reports in France.

L’Equipe have reported that the Racing Metro outhalf was informed he has been cleared over the weekend “following an investigation by the medical commission of the French Rugby Federation”.

Carter was questioned last week along with Racing teammates Joe Rokocoko and Juan Imhoff after all three tested positive for corticosteroids following last season’s Top 14 final.

L’Equipe report that Rokococo and Imhoff “will probably have been informed of the same outcome” but Racing insisted today that neither the players nor the club had been informed of any decision as yet.

Racing had previously said the players did not require therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs) when they were treated prior to the June 24th match against Toulon and promised to help authorities with any investigations.

Traces of corticosteroids were found in the urine samples produced by the Racing players when they were tested by the French anti-doping agency after the fixture, which was played at the Nou Camp. Corticosteroids are used to help reduce inflammation.

