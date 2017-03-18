Conor O’Shea’s Italy get wooden spoon after Scotland trimming

Scots protect their fifth place in world rankings ahead of 2019 World Cup draw

Scotland’s Finn Russell celebrates scoring a try against Italy at Murrayfield. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho

Scotland’s Finn Russell celebrates scoring a try against Italy at Murrayfield. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho

 

Scotland 29 Italy 0

A vibrant Scotland side ran in four tries to crush Italy 29-0 and give departing coach Vern Cotter a fitting send-off in their final Six Nations match at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Outhalf Finn Russell, replacement centre Matt Scott and wingers Tim Visser and Tommy Seymour scored tries as the Scots earned a bonus-point win and protected their fifth place in the world rankings ahead of the 2019 World Cup draw.

Italy, who lost all five matches in the tournament, failed to register a point as outhalf Carlo Cana missed three penalties and the backs fluffed two clear try-scoring chances early in the second half.

The Scots, humbled 61-21 by England last weekend, climbed to second in the standings before the day’s later matches after notching a fourth consecutive home win for the first time since 2006.

“I would like to thank the players and everyone for the last three years it has been fun,” New Zealander Cotter told the crowd in an emotional farewell.

Fullback Stuart Hogg got Scotland off the mark with a penalty after five minutes before Cana missed a chance to level when he pulled his kick wide from a good position.

That miss summed up Italy’s miserable afternoon even if it took the home side nearly half an hour for their first big breakthrough.

Following a penalty lineout, scrumhalf Ali Price passed to Russell on the blind side and the outhalf darted between two defenders to score the first try.

Scotland changed ends 15-0 up after Scott, who had come on for the injured Huw Jones, touched down after Hogg had tapped back Price’s chip into the corner.

Wooden spoon holders Italy should have scored a try soon after the break but a mixture of dogged Scottish defence and their own inept ball-handling out wide denied them.

The visitors camped on the Scottish line for what seemed an age, earning five penalties as they repeatedly tried to force their way over from mauls and home captain John Barclay was sin-binned.

But when Italy should have scored in the corner on two occasions, the backs were ponderous and butter-fingered in their passing and the chances went begging, something their Irish coach Conor O’Shea will have to work hard on.

The Scots recovered their dominance in the final quarter and Visser and Seymour added tries with Russell converting both.

“Great performance from the boys,” Russell told the BBC. “We knew we had to try and get a bonus point, so it was great to get a fourth try and to keep them to nil helps if it comes down to that. “We were very disappointed after last week. It was great to come back and get a bonus point here.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.