Conor Murray eager for another bite at All Blacks

Irish scrumhalf Conor Murray says he cannot wait to get another shot at the All Blacks this autumn, even if the world champions look like they are improving year on year.

Joe Schmidt’s men clash with the reigning world champions twice in November as they look to banish the memories of three years ago when they led 19-0 before New Zealand fought back to win 24-22 with a late Ryan Crotty try at the Aviva Stadium.

Murray, who has now chalked up 50 caps for Ireland, scoring eight tries in the process, will be a key figure when Ireland look to claim their first ever victory over the All Blacks in Chicago, before the sides meet again in Dublin two weeks later.

“They are really impressive. A few people expected them to take a drop with Dan Carter and Richie McCaw and a few guys retiring.

“But Beauden Barrett has come in, who has been one of the best players in the world in the last few months.

“Any Test against them is going to be a massive challenge and very exciting – you get to play against the best team in the world.

“We have got that little thing in our mind from 2013. We would like to replicate that and go one further. It can be daunting and really exciting,” said the 27-year old.

The Limerick native could play five times against New Zealand over the coming season with a Lions tour to follow.

Murray, who has 16 tries in 85 appearances for Munster, has already enjoyed one Lions tour and featured twice against Australia in 2013. And he is happy to see Warren Gatland re-appointed as Lions head coach.

“I’ve been on a tour underneath him before and got on well. If you want to get on a Lions tour you have to play well and that’s the bottom line.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whether he likes you or picked you before, it’s four years down the line. I would like to think I am a completely different player and you hope that he likes you and you can impress him.

“To talk about that now when I haven’t even played a game – I could have played 20-odd games when that selection comes around.

“Last time I wasn’t thinking about it until towards the Six Nations. But you know it’s a Lions’ year, every professional player knows it.

“It’s an amazing experience and I would love to experience it again,” he said.

Murray is in his sixth week of pre-season with Munster and is set to be available for selection when they face Dragons in round three next weekend.

He knows the Ireland players have an early opportunity to impress the Lions coaches when they face New Zealand but he remains focused on the short-term goals.

“With two Tests, that’s another opportunity, it’s another pressure situation, another challenge.

“If you do well against them, that’s good, that’s a good experience for you. The coaches might look at that.

“But you have to make sure you play as well as you can, and focus on the team you are in, whether it be Munster or Ireland, and you focus on doing as well as you can there.

“Whether it’s good or bad, you get selected or not, you have to look after your corner,” said Murray. Conor Murray was speaking at an event in his former primary school, Scoil Íde in Corbally, Limerick. The #MunsterRising socks initiative will see the Munster players wear their respective school/club socks when they face the Maori All Blacks on November 11th.