Conor Murray and Owen Farrell back in harness together

Time waits for no man, but by the same token sometimes, well, it’s just your time. You wouldn’t rule out Rhys Webb and, even more so, Johnny Sexton forcing their way into the first Test team, but as things stand this seems like Conor Murray and Owen Farrell’s time as the Lions halves.

Four years ago Murray went out as third choice scrumhalf, and Farrell as second-choice outhalf. Farrell made the bench for the first Test but didn’t play, as happened to him again in the second Test, when Murray was promoted to the match-day squad and replaced the injured Ben Youngs.

By the time the deciding third Test came around, they were straining at the leash. Murray replaced Mike Phillips with almost half an hour to go, while Farrell finally replaced Johnny Sexton for virtually the last quarter. They helped steer the ship home.

Back then, Murray was 24 with 19 caps. Now he’s 28, with 57 caps, and in the interim was part of back to back Six Nations titles in 2014 and 2015, not to mention the scalps of New Zealand, Australia and South Africa in the last year, and everything Munster have been through.

Biggest challenge

Farrell was only 21 then, with 16 English caps. Now he’s 25, with 53 caps, and his body of work in the last four years has been even more impressive. There have been four Premiership finals in a row with Saracens, including two titles in 2015 and ‘16. There were also back to back European Champions Cups in the last two seasons, and most of all a Grand Slam with England and a Six Nations title in the last two seasons.

As they prepare to make their first starts of this tour together in the biggest challenge of the tour to date and, perhaps significantly, on a Saturday, so their ambitions have changed. Familiarity with a Lions tour, as well as increased maturity, have given them more confidence and a changed perspective.

Murray is one of the few who admits as much.

“You feel that you’ve been here before and you know what to expect, whereas the first time I didn’t know what to expect, and took it day by day. Now, and I’ve said it before, I’ve a different goals this time around. Definitely I want to be involved in the Test matches like every player here does.”

“It’s just that the squad is so competitive, and this is not just a line that we’re told to say. It really is unbelievably competitive in every position. You couldn’t name your Test team right now. People are just cracking on with their work and keeping their heads down, to prepare as well as they can because the game schedule is so hectic. You’ve got to lean on each other to prepare. You’ve got to lean on each other to prepare. You’ve got to help each other. It’s a busy squad and a really enjoyable one.”

Discomfort

Farrell, who treats press conference like he plays, uncomplicated and in control, is more coy.

“Yeah, it’s obviously a different tour in a different place, but it doesn’t change how excited I am; I’m still massively excited to be here on this one. It’s an unbelievable challenge. It’s brilliant to be a part of. We just make sure we put everything into it now.”

One can almost sense a possible discomfort in Murray’s voice when asked to talk about his burgeoning relationship with Farrell, and with Sexton, especially as some of the English media are understandably excited about the prospect of Farrell being the Lions number 10.

“I suppose I’m more used to one player than the other right now, but I played with Owen in 2013. There’s not really differences; I’m looking for similarities. Owen is a real leader like Johnny is and they’re a real driving force behind our game plan.”

“I’ve been asked about Johnny in the lead-up to this tour and we understand each other well, and that’s the challenge now, to get to know Owen a little more than I did in 2013, to understand him a little bit more.”

“To understand what he’s looking for from me and it’s basically just spending time together and getting to know each other. In terms of styles, they’re quite similar and they do lead the team around the pitch well. They have really strong kicking games.”

Picking holes

“I’m not trying to separate them and talk to you about what’s different about them. They’re two really quality players and to get the chance to play with Owen in the next game is really exciting for me. It’s not about picking holes in either player. It’s doing as best you can with whoever you are playing with at the weekend.”

Asked if he had noticed a change in Farrell four years on, Murray said: “Four years is a long time in sport and look at what Owen has done over that period of time. It’s spectacular, and he’s really grown and matured as a player. I’ve definitely noticed (a change). He’s a more confident player, confident in his own ability, in terms of what he’s done and what he’s capable of as a player.”

You wonder if Murray could be speaking for himself as well as Farrell. In any event, four years on, they are altogether different rugby beasts.