Connacht without Marnitz Boschoff after father’s death

Connacht Rugby have been struck with another host of injuries ahead of their next block of four Guinness Pro 12 fixtures, while also losing Marnitz Boshoff, who has returned to South Africa for personal reasons.

The 28-years-old former Golden Lion was due to return to action against Glasgow on Saturday, but has returned home as a result of the sudden passing of his father. The sad news comes within weeks of the birth of Boshoff’s first baby and just a day before his parents were due to fly to Ireland to see their new grandson, Zean.

“Tragic news for Marnitz and his family. Marnitz had his first born child about a month ago [FEBRUARY 20TH], so his mum and dad were due to come over on Sunday, but it happened the day before and his dad tragically died on Sunday, “ said coach Pat Lam.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them. We are really feeling for him, so he’s headed back to South Africa. He spent yesterday and this morning trying to get paperwork for his son because he didn’t have a passport, and he and Monique are flying out this afternoon.”

Boshoff, who is on a two year contract with Connacht, had recovered from shoulder surgery after an injury against Treviso in his first start of the season in December and was expected to line out for Saturday’s clash away to Glasgow. Also missing is Ireland lock Ultan Dillane, who will be unavailable for the remainder of the season after shoulder injury, and is expected to miss Ireland’s summer tour as a result. Flanker Nepia Fox-Matamua is also out for the season, and is due to have surgery next week for the ACL injury eh suffered in Connacht’s last game against Treviso. Matt Healy re-injured his hand in training last week and is ruled out for up to six weeks; centre Peter Robb is out for a month with a hip injury, and Cian Kelleher’s hamstring will see him sidelined until May.

Returning to action and available this week are Ireland squad members Kieran Marmion, Tiernan O’Halloran and Quinn Roux.