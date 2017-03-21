Connacht suffer multiple injury blows with Dillane out for season

It’s been an all around bad day for Connacht with Ultan Dillane ruled out for the rest of the season, while they have also suffered three fresh injury blows with wing Matt Healy, back row Nepia Fox-Matamua and centre Peter Robb ruled out ahead of Saturday’s clash with Glasgow.

Dillane has undergone successful surgery for the shoulder injury but will not recover in time to take part in any of the remaining games this season and may also miss Ireland’s tour of USA and Japan in June.

Meanwhile Fox-Matamua will undergo surgery next week on an ACL injury, Robb sustained a hip injury in a club game and will be unavailable for up to four weeks and Healy injured his hand in training last week, ruling him out for a similar timeframe.

The western province have also announced that out-half Marnitz Boshoff – who has missed much of the season with injury – has returned to South Africa following the sudden passing of his father.

The province say their “thoughts and prayers are with Marnitz and his family at this difficult time.”

In a boost for Lam, Ireland internationals Kieran Marmion, Tiernan O’Halloran and Quinn Roux have returned to the Connacht squad ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Pro12 fixture away to Glasgow.