Connacht aim to bounce back in Northampton playoff

Dillane, Healy and Adeleokun in contention as Lam seeks response to heavy Munster defeat

Linley MacKenzie

Ultan Dillane looks set to feature in Connacht’s Champions Cup playoff against Northampton at Franklin’s Gardens Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Ultan Dillane looks set to feature in Connacht’s Champions Cup playoff against Northampton at Franklin’s Gardens Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

The selection of five Connacht players for Ireland’s summer tour is a well-timed fillip for Pat Lam’s squad ahead of Saturday’s crunch Champions Cup playoff with Northampton.

Finlay Bealham, Dave Heffernan, Tiernan O’Halloran, Kieran Marmion and John Cooney were all included in Joe Schmidt’s squad for the tour of the US and Japan.

After a disappointing end to their reign as Guinness Pro12 champions, losing to Munster by 50-14, Lam says Franklin’s Gardens is now a great platform for all his players to perform.

“This is it, this what we aimed for. When you lose by 50 points, there were questions that were asked, and you couldn’t get a better game than this where we need to answer those questions, because if we don’t, our season will end this weekend.”

Lam says there were “key” elements in the Munster game that the squad were “all embarrassed by”.

“To get a 50-point against you, something is particularly wrong, so I spent more time than usual looking hard, and I just showed the players and asked the questions, and already I am seeing a response.”

Several key players are back training this week, including Niyi Adeleokun, Matt Healy, and Ultan Dillane, all of whom are expected to feature, either as starters or off the bench, while Andrew Browne (calf) and Tom Farrell (groin) will be monitored this week.

“There are a lot of things to factor in. Ultan has been out nearly 10 weeks, Healy has been out 11 weeks, Niyi four or five weeks. We’ll have to weigh up all those things. No doubt we have a few guys who are injured and with Bundee [Aki] not available [through suspension], we have an issue in the backs, but hopefully, they will be in contention.”

Also integrating into training are Marnitz Boshoff (head injury), Steve Crosbie (shoulder), and Peter Robb (hip).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.