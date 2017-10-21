Coaching role feels like a natural fit for passionate Felix Jones

Former stalwart relishing new role with Munster after injury ended his playing career

Gerry Thornley

Munster backs’ coach Felix Jones: “I think I’ve learned more about rugby in the last 18 months than I ever did as a player.” Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

At just 30 years of age, Felix Jones is the youngest full-time coach with any of the provincial set-ups.

It’s been a rapid rise since his playing career was cruelly cut short with a neck injury in October 2015 at just 28. Yet after making such a positive impression as a technical coach last season, he was promoted to Munster’s backs and attack coach this season.

