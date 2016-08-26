Charles Piutau gives Ulster reason to be optimistic

New Kiwi centre scores a try in his home debut in front of the Kingspan Stadium

Updated: 56 minutes ago

Ulster’s Charles Piutau with Northampton Saints’ Ken Pisi. Photograph: Brian Little/Inpho

Ulster’s Charles Piutau with Northampton Saints’ Ken Pisi. Photograph: Brian Little/Inpho

 

Ulster 29 Northampton 9

New signing Charles Piutau stole the show as Ulster wrapped up their pre-season friendlies with a notable win over a powerful Northampton Saints side.

Piutau not only scored a try but made two more of Ulster’s four-score haul on his first outing in front of the Kingspan Stadium crowd.

Louis Ludik, captain Rob Herring and Jacob Stockdale were Ulster’s other try scorers on the night with Rob Lyttle converting three and managing a penalty.

The home side lead 24-0 at the break and then took it to 29-5 after Stockdale crossed.

Though the Saints managed second-half tries from Alex Waller, Tom Collins and Juan Pablo Estelles to narrow the home side’s lead to 10 points, Ulster, with Piutau always prominent, held firm.

