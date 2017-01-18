CBC ease past Crescent in Munster Senior Schools Cup

PBC and Rockwell also put down early markers against Ardscoil Rís and St Munchin’s

Updated: 53 minutes ago

Reigning champions CBC are aiming to add to their table-topping 29 wins in the senior cup. Photograph: Dave Howarth/ Inpho/Camerasport

Reigning champions CBC got the defence of their Munster Senior Schools Cup title off to the best possible start with a comfortable 30-5 win against Crescent College.

Crescent came into the game with hopes of causing an upset and had some good form throughout last season and already this winter, but came up against a CBC side determined not to fall at the first hurdle.

In the end it was a 30-5 win for CBC, who are aiming to add to their table-topping 29 wins in the senior cup.

Meanwhile, their local rivals PBC also had an impressive win over Limerick opposition. This time the final score was 40-5 in favour of the Cork college, with Ardscoil Rís their hapless victims.

The other first round game to take place yesterday was somewhat closer, as Rockwell College defeated St Munchin’s 28-18 at Clanwilliam in Tipperary.

Evenly-balanced

Rockwell led for much of the first half, thanks to tries by Kevin Kelly and Ryan O’Sullivan, but in the second half the Limerick college roared back and the game looked evenly balanced at 18-18 with 10 minutes left.

However, a superb try by Pádraig Leamy was followed by a successful conversion and then a penalty from Jake Flannery to wrap up the win for the 2015 champions.

On Tuesday Glenstal Abbey enjoyed a 27-10 win over St Clement’s College.

The last first round game on Thursday pits Bandon Grammar against Castletroy College in Bandon, and that will be followed immediately by the draw for the first-round playoffs and the quarter-finals.

