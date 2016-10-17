Cause of Anthony Foley’s death may be known on Wednesday

The cause of Anthony Foley’s death may be known as early as Wednesday, according to the office of the Nanterre prosecutor, who is responsible for the investigation into his death at a hotel in the suburb of Suresnes, west of Paris, on Sunday.

The investigation was opened as soon as the body was discovered at the Novotel hotel.

The prosecutor’s office requested an autopsy on Monday, according to Emmanuelle Lepissier, a spokeswoman for the Nanterre prosecutor, Catherine Denis.

“At the moment we have no reason to give priority to any particular explanation,” Ms Lepissier said. “The autopsy will include toxicological tests [for drugs and alcohol]. This is routine in such cases. It usually takes between two and seven days to get the results. Once the results are in, we will decide if they should be made public.”

As a result of Foley’s status as Munster Rugby head coach, the investigation service of the sûreté générale or general security of the Hauts-de-Seine department west of Paris, has been assigned to the case, instead of the local police commissariat in Suresnes.

Once the autopsy is completed, Foley’s remains will be released to his family.

The autopsy should tell investigators what time former Ireland international Foley died.

Four receptionists at the Novotel, a modern structure in a quiet side street, refused to say when or how Foley’s death was discovered. “The police told us not to say anything. The hotel chain told us not to say anything,” said a woman who identified herself as the commercial director.

The press department of the Accor Hotel group, did not reply to attempts to contact them.

A policewoman at the police commissariat on Place du Moutier in Suresnes said the director of the commissariat was absent. She said no one at the commissariat could talk about the circumstances of Foley’s death.