Brumbies backrow Jarrad Butler becomes Connacht’s seventh signing

Connacht have confirmed the signing of 25-year-old Brumbies backrow forward Jarrad Butler on a three-year contract.

The New Zealand-born Butler is currently in his fourth season with the Brumbies (70 appearances) having moved to Australia from his native Wellington at the age of 13.

He has represented Australia at every age-grade level including Schoolboys, Under-19s and Under-20s. He made his Super Rugby debut for the Queensland Reds as a 20-year-old against the Highlanders in 2012 and moved to the Brumbies in 2014, where his first season thrust him into the spotlight as one of the leading backrow forwards in Australian rugby.

Butler will join Connacht at the end of the Super rugby season. He said: “I am extremely excited to be given this opportunity to join Connacht. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Brumbies, however this new set of challenges on the other side of the world is something that I can’t wait to embrace.

“I look forward to being part of this proud club, meeting the supportive fans and community, and most importantly doing everything I can to help Connacht be successful.”

Butler is the seventh new addition to the Connacht senior squad this summer following the arrivals of scrumhalf James Mitchell, prop Peter McCabe and second row Gavin Thornbury along with Academy graduates Conor McKeon (scrumhalf), Cormac Brennan (utility back) and Pat O’Toole (hooker).