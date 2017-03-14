Bernard Jackman leaves Grenoble with immediate effect

Bernard Jackman has left his role as head coach of Top 14 side Grenoble with immediate effect.

Former Ireland and Connacht hooker Jackman leaves with the French club on the verge of relegation from the top flight, having joined in 2016.

The decision comes following a meeting held between Jackman and the Grenoble board on Monday.

According to reports in French publication La Dauphine Jackman was told he would be released at the end of the season, but he chose to walk rather than stay in the role until the summer.

Grenoble currently lie 13th in the Top 14, 14 points behind Lyon Olympique and the safety of 12th spot.