Bernard Jackman is the new Dragons head coach

Former Ireland and Leinster hooker Bernard Jackman has been appointed as the new head coach of the Dragons, he begins his role next week.

Jackman will take-over from the incumbent Kingsley Jones, with Jones in turn appointed to head up the Welsh Rugby Union’s exiles programme – where he will identify and recruit new talent to the professional game in Wales.

A former Irish international hooker, Jackman played in the Connacht side coached by Warren Gatland which reached the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals in the late 90s, before going on to win the Heineken Cup with Leinster.

He arrives in Wales with the highest of recommendations from the British & Irish Lions (and Wales) head coach.

“Bernard is an ideal fit for the Dragons and I know he will be work diligently and exhaustively to ensure that the set-up both on and off the pitch at Rodney Parade is of the very highest quality,” said Gatland, speaking from the current Lions tour of New Zealand.

“He will be a huge asset to the region, he will create the right environment to allow a talented group to become even better players at the Dragons and he is someone in whom the supporters can put their trust as he will work tirelessly in his pursuit of success.”

Jackman was previously head coach of Top 14 side Grenoble before leaving in March this year, he has also coached at Newbridge and Clontarf RFC and as a player has won the European Cup with Sale Sharks (2002) and both the Celtic League (2009) and the Heineken Cup (2009) with Leinster.

“It is a huge honour for me to be joining the Dragons at such an exciting time in their history,” said Jackman.

“The region is a hot bed of Welsh rugby and to join at such a significant moment in time is a challenge I relish. I can’t wait to get started and look forward to meeting the playing squad and the backroom team.

“We are obviously at the beginning of a major period of transition off the pitch, but on it we will need to quickly get down to work and reward the faith and obvious passion of our supporters throughout the region.”

Meanwhile Connacht have announced the signing of prop Peter McCabe for the 2017/18 season.

The 25-year-old McCabe spent a short time training with Connacht as part of a loan deal in January but was recalled by Munster in February to start in the frontrow against Edinburgh in their Pro12 encounter.

The Cork-born prop played a starring role as Munster ‘A’ won the British & Irish Cup last season and made five senior appearances having earned his Pro12 debut in November 2016, against the Ospreys.

The following week he started the friendly victory over the Maori All Blacks at Thomond Park and ended the season with four Pro12 appearances to his name.

Connact forwards coach Jimmy Duffy added: “We have been keen for Peter to join our squad for some time now. He has huge potential as a young Irish prop and will add even more competition to our front row options. I’m really looking forward to working with him next season.”

McCabe himself says he is delighted to make the move to the Sportsground: “It is a privilege to sign for Connacht, a club that epitomises pride in the jersey and who play an exciting and expansive brand of rugby that I feel will suit my game. I look forward to pushing myself over the coming season.”

McCabe is the second new signing to join the province in the past week after Irish qualified scrumhalf James Mitchell made the move from Sale Sharks last Wednesday.

A new head of athletic performance, David Howarth, was also appointed recently. Howarth joined from NBA side Oklahoma City Thunder where he worked as athletic performance coordinator for the past three years.