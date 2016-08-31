Ben Te’o ready for new start at Worcester with Test rugby the goal

Ben Te’o is a New Zealand-born centre, qualified to play for England through his mother, but who owes much to three Australians, having made the switch from league to union two years ago at the age of 27.

Te’o felt he was becoming stale after 10 years in Australian rugby league, which included a stint alongside Sam Burgess at the Rabbitohs. He approached Michael Cheika, who was then in his final year at the Waratahs before taking charge of the Wallabies, with a view to playing in Super Rugby. There was no vacancy but Cheika referred him to his former employer, Leinster, where Matt O’Connor was in charge.

O’Connor persuaded Te’o, whose mother moved from London to New Zealand with her family when she was a teenager, to make the move in 2014. He mentored him and then, earlier this year, Eddie Jones, the England coach, got in touch to point out a move to the Premiership could be a passport to a cap for a player who was capped by Samoa in league. He joined Worcester and will make his Premiership debut against the champions Saracens at Twickenham on Saturday.

“Having a go at Test rugby was a factor behind my move to Worcester,” says Te’o, who toured Australia with England in June without making a match-day 23. “I knew I had to be playing in the Premiership to put up my hand for England. I had a few text messages from Eddie through my agent: nothing was guaranteed but I knew about the Premiership and some of the rosters clubs were developing. I wanted to test myself in the toughest competition and decided on Worcester after talking to a few clubs.”

Part of Te’o’s appeal to Jones was his power and ability to get over the gainline from inside-centre. Just as he is direct on the field, so he is off it, not one given to euphemism: “I chose Worcester because of the package they offered me, I am not going to lie,” he says. “I was talking to other clubs and they came in with a great deal. They also sold me a vision of the club: I have not come here to be involved in a relegation scrap every season. I see myself as part of a process that will ensure the club grows.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Things need to be done to turn us into a top four team but Connacht showed last season that it can be done, as have Exeter. To me it is about bringing in a few players of top quality while at the same time running a successful academy and developing your own talent. I like the England-qualified player policy the Premiership operates; it compares favourably to France where they have too many players from overseas.”

Te’o spent two seasons with Leinster, starting at No13 and then moving to 12. “I was a bit apprehensive about making the move from league, even though I had played a lot of union growing up,” he says. “Matt sold it to me, even telling me not to worry about the breakdown. He gave me real confidence by saying it was a game, not rocket science, so long as I brought my physical and aggressive side. He thought it would make for an easier transition starting at 13 but I found it tough at first. There were times when I asked myself if I had left it too late making the switch at 27 but as time went on things started to click.

“I had become a bit bored playing rugby league in Australia because nothing really changed, facing the same clubs each season. I liked the lifestyle and the climate there but wanted to travel and Leinster gave me the opportunity. The Pro 12 is a good league, and although it has some weaker teams, that gives sides the opportunity to rest centrally contracted players and blood youngsters.”

Te’o believes more players should make the switch from league and hopes they are not deterred by the experience of Sam Burgess, who lasted a year in union before returning to Australia after England’s early exit from the World Cup. “I spoke to Sam when he was at Bath, but when he went into camp with England, everything was bunkered down and I was not in contact with him.

“I was a bit surprised he went back so soon but I understand why. I would have loved him to stay. I have yet to have a proper chat with him but he perhaps felt he no longer had an international career. Your career is short and you have to be happy. If he felt he was not going to be considered in the position he wanted to play, what was the point?

“Some people love that he went back, those in union who seem to take against league. The two codes should work together because there are so many players who would be good in both.

“I grew up in New Zealand where no distinction was made and players will be put off by what happened to Sam, fearing they will be given a hard time. That prospect never bothered me: I just wanted to play union again.”

Te’o admits playing in the 2019 World Cup is one of his ambitions. “You have to set goals like that, even if it is a long way off and much will happen between now and then. I am not thinking about the Lions next year because my focus is Worcester and playing Test rugby: Saracens will be a good start because they are the ones who set the bar and we will see where we are.

“Eddie told the players after the recent squad get-together to go back and be the best for our clubs. I was a little bit surprised to go on the tour to Australia, although I felt my form for Leinster merited the selection and, while I did not get on to the field, I learned so much. It is down to me to prove I am good enough in a position where competition for places is fierce.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Te’o does not hold back when it comes to the global calendar debate. “It has to be sorted out because the season is all over the place,” he says. “Tour matches are always played when one side is at the end of its season and worn out. I know it is a winter sport but sometimes you need to change things. People do not want to watch crap rugby, scrum after scrum, knock-ons and penalties. How are players meant to improve their skills if the weather makes the rugby poor? Kids copy what they see in games on television and surely we should be playing as much as we can in the dry months so the people who pay can be treated to a spectacle.”

(Guardian service)