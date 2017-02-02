Bandon GS one step from final after they see off St Munchin’s

Bandon Grammar School 17 St Munchin’s 13

Bandon created their own slice of history by reaching the Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-finals for the first time following a deserved win over St Munchin’s in difficult conditions in Bandon.

Despite playing with the strong wind, Bandon fell behind to a 19th-minute penalty from St Munchin’s outhalf Jason Kiely, but they responded immediately with a try from prop James French, converted by fullback Sean Hudson.

They stretched their advantage with a Hudson try on the half-hour, which he also converted, before he struck a long-range penalty for a 17-3 interval lead.

The Limerick side reduced the deficit with an early second-half Kiely penalty, but couldn’t score again until the fourth minute of injury time, when captain Kealon McMahon crossed for a try, converted by Kiely, but it was too late.

BANDON GS: S Hudson; V Lovell, B Gur, E Greene, J Donnelly; E Palmer, J Crowley; J French, T Coomey, A Deane; C Scully, J Bradfield; N Beamish, R Stokes (capt), N Beamish. Replacements: P Jackson for Beamish (57 mins), M Archer for Deane (68 mins).

ST MUNCHIN’S: L Costello; P Clancy, G Quilligan, E Carr, S Murphy; M O’Driscoll, D Radcliffe, G McCoy; P Kelly, K McMahon (capt); M Crowe, S Kelly, J Murphy. Replacements: E Sheehan-O’Donnell for Radcliffe and K Hyland for McCoy (both 59 mins), J Pendijito for Carr (69 mins) .

Referee: G Finn (Mar).