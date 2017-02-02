Bandon GS one step from final after they see off St Munchin’s

Cork school reach Munster Senior Cup semi-finals for first time in their history

Bandon’s Colin Deane is tackled by Darren Radcliffe and Eoghan Carr of St Munchin’s. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Bandon’s Colin Deane is tackled by Darren Radcliffe and Eoghan Carr of St Munchin’s. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Bandon Grammar School 17 St Munchin’s 13

Bandon created their own slice of history by reaching the Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-finals for the first time following a deserved win over St Munchin’s in difficult conditions in Bandon.

Despite playing with the strong wind, Bandon fell behind to a 19th-minute penalty from St Munchin’s outhalf Jason Kiely, but they responded immediately with a try from prop James French, converted by fullback Sean Hudson.

They stretched their advantage with a Hudson try on the half-hour, which he also converted, before he struck a long-range penalty for a 17-3 interval lead.

The Limerick side reduced the deficit with an early second-half Kiely penalty, but couldn’t score again until the fourth minute of injury time, when captain Kealon McMahon crossed for a try, converted by Kiely, but it was too late.

BANDON GS: S Hudson; V Lovell, B Gur, E Greene, J Donnelly; E Palmer, J Crowley; J French, T Coomey, A Deane; C Scully, J Bradfield; N Beamish, R Stokes (capt), N Beamish. Replacements: P Jackson for Beamish (57 mins), M Archer for Deane (68 mins).

ST MUNCHIN’S: L Costello; P Clancy, G Quilligan, E Carr, S Murphy; M O’Driscoll, D Radcliffe, G McCoy; P Kelly, K McMahon (capt); M Crowe, S Kelly, J Murphy. Replacements: E Sheehan-O’Donnell for Radcliffe and K Hyland for McCoy (both 59 mins), J Pendijito for Carr (69 mins) .

Referee: G Finn (Mar).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.