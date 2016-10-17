Anthony Foley: Share your memories of the rugby veteran

People take to social media to pay tribute to former Ireland and Munster rugby player

Updated: 32 minutes ago

Anthony Foley, Peter Stringer and Mick Galwey in 2001. Photograph: Patrick Bolger/INPHO

People have taken to social media to pay tribute and share their memories of former Irish rugby player Anthony Foley after his sad passing at the age of 42.

The Munster head coach died suddenly at his team hotel in Paris on Sunday.

A veteran of Irish and Munster rugby, Foley played for Ireland 62 times, captaining his country on three occasions.

He also led Munster to their first European Cup victory in 2006. In all, he made 86 appearances in European competition for his province before taking over as Head Coach in 2014.

Among those who took to Twitter was former Ireland and Munster out-half Ronan O’Gara, who said:

“...Heartbroken.We have lost an incredible man. Too sad to tweet further.. sleep well Axel. We love you..xxx”

Ireland scrum-half Peter Stringer said: “Feeling numb and alone with only thoughts of this remarkable man.My protector on the field,I will miss you forever Axel. RIP”

Former Ireland coach Eddie O’Sullivan said: “He had this intrinsic understanding of the nuances of the game, he knew when to run, when to pass…. He knew what was most important based on the score, based on the time on the clock.”

Others shared their memories of Foley in comments under The Irish Times posts on Facebook.

Jane Kelly Walker said: “My condolences to his family and Munster fans as a Leinster and Ireland fan he was one of the best. So much talent and a gentleman. Rugby has lost a great man. Rip Axel”

Marguerite Tonery said: “The whole Irish rugby community will mourn his passing. God help his family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

Des O’Donnell said: “Shocked and saddened by passing of Axel. A true legend and will always be fondly remembered. So sorry for his poor family. Total tragedy. RIP.”

If you would like to pay your condolences , or share a memory of the man affectionately known as Axel, please post in our comment section under this article.

