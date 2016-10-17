Anthony Foley’s death: Books of condolence to open

Books of condolence will open across Munster from noon on Monday following the sudden death of Munster rugby coach Anthony Foley.

Mr Foley, aged 42, died on Saturday night at the team hotel in Paris.

Books of condolence will be opened in the seven local authorities in Munster on Monday from 12pm as a mark of respect.

The books will be open to the public in Clare County Council, Cork City Council, Cork County Council, Kerry County Council, Limerick City and County Council, Tipperary County Council, Waterford City and County Council.

The Irish flag will also be flown at half mast outside the local authority offices.

Shannon Rugby Club have also announced they will open a book of condolence in memory of Mr Foley at their rugby club in Limerick from 11am on Monday.

President Michael D Higgins extended on Sunday his “deepest sympathies” to Foley’s family and close friends.

“Anthony Foley excelled from a young age and made a huge contribution to the successes of Munster and Ireland, in both his playing and coaching careers,” he said.

“He was regarded with great respect and deep affection not just among the Munster rugby fans but by all those interested in Irish sports and those with whom they interacted abroad.

“While news of his death will be received with shock by all those in the rugby and sports world, it is of course first and foremost a great tragedy for his family and close friends.”

Taoiseach Enda Kenny said he was shocked by the death of Foley. “ It is tragic to lose such a fantastic man at such a young age,” he said. “My thoughts are with his family and his club mates at this awful time.”

A veteran of Irish and Munster rugby, Foley played for Ireland 62 times, captaining his country on three occasions.

He also led Munster to their first European Cup victory in 2006. In all, he made 86 appearances in European competition for his province before taking over as Head Coach in 2014.

The Irish Embassy confirmed that it is providing consular assistance to Foley’s family.

If the cause of death is not immediately clear, French judiciary police may request a post mortem, which takes from two to seven days, after which the remains are released to the family for burial.

After the death was announced, Munster supporters assembled in front of the stadium to pay homage to the former player and coach, with applause and cheers.