Alex Corbisiero predicts clean sweep for England in autumn Tests

South Africa open series when they visit Twickenham on Saturday

Alex Corbisiero in action against South Africa in 2012: England now “have a bit of arrogance”. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Alex Corbisiero believes Eddie Jones has developed an element of “arrogance” in England that will see them swagger into their autumn programme.

South Africa open the series when they visit Twickenham on Saturday, followed by Fiji, Argentina and Australia, with a record-equalling 14 successive Test victories the prize at stake come December 3rd.

Since Jones took over in the wake of last year’s Wold Cup disaster, England have been crowned Grand Slam champions and posted an historic 3-0 series whitewash of the Wallabies.

Corbisiero, who began a sabbatical from the game last year after winning 20 England caps and two for the Lions, predicts a clean sweep over southern hemisphere sides in the coming weekends.

“What Eddie has done well with England is honing their mindset and developing their ruthlessness. They have a bit of arrogance that they play with now,” Corbisiero said.

“I think that arrogance suits them because they go about their business, they say what they want in the press and don’t worry about things, they’re head down and they’re all about performance. That’s come from the top.

“I’m betting they will win all four games. You can’t deny the form they’re in and what they’ve achieved so far. They seem to be a team on an upward curve.

“The number of injuries they have are frustrating and they’re missing key guys like Maro Itoje and George Kruis, but they’re still in a good place. They still have good leaders on the field. They have great guys coming in.”

The form player in England’s ranks is Mako Vunipola, the Saracens prop who has been devastating with the ball in hand this season. Corbisiero, who filled the position with distinction until injury took its toll, has described the 25-year-old as world class following his transformation into the complete front row.

“In my opinion Mako is the best loosehead in the world and I will defend that view against anyone. He’s moving into a class of his own,” Corbisiero said. “His set-piece has become so consistent and it’s improving. He’s becoming a dominant scrummager.

“Everything he does around the field is incredible – his workrate, his defence, his turnovers, his carrying, offloads, passes out the back.

“He’s never in the wrong position and is a great, intelligent rugby player who makes the right decisions and who can make an impact while covering the basics that a prop needs to do.” – (PA)

