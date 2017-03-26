Alan Tynan strikes late to help Young Munster pip Clontarf
Tight at the top as only five points cover the four leading clubs in the table
UCC’s Darragh Moloney in action against Ballymena’s Adam McBurney and Mark Foster at Eaton Park. Photograph: John McIlwaine/Presseye/Inpho
Teenage outhalf Alan Tynan was the toast of Young Munster after his last-ditch drop goal steered the Cookies past top-four rivals Clontarf.
Munsters came away from sunny Castle Avenue with a 13-11 win as they ended their two-match losing streak in Ulster Bank League Division 1A, climbing above ’Tarf into third place in the process. Wingers Craig O’Hanlon and Rob McGrath had a try apiece in the first half.
With just two rounds remaining, Lansdowne’s position at the top of the table is under real threat after they were held to a 15-15 draw by struggling Old Belvedere. Indeed, only five points cover the leading four clubs in the hunt for a home semi-final.
Bottom side Old Belvedere staged a stirring second-half comeback against the leaders, which included tries from Sean Coughlan and Daniel Riordan.
Lansdowne flanker Joe McSwiney was sent off in the 56th minute for a high tackle.
Garryowen, who are also battling relegation, leaked a late try to Max Abbott as Cork Constitution ran out 26-20 winners at Temple Hill. Tomas Quinlan kicked 16 points for the second-placed Leesiders.
Nothing could separate UCD and Terenure in a 3-3 draw at Belfield where Jake Swaine and Matthew Gilsenan swapped penalties, while St. Mary’s outscored Trinity by five tries to win 37-24 at College Park. Talented full-back Terry Kennedy blazed through early on for a stunning solo try.
Bonus point
Meanwhile, Kennedy’s Ireland Sevens colleague Jordan Conroy helped Buccaneers clinch the Division 1B title and promotion with a 30-23 victory at home to Naas. The speedster scored a hat-trick of tries, taking his tally for the season to an incredible 17.
Old Wesley joined second-placed UL Bohemians on 47 points after a thrilling 31-27 bonus point win over the Limerick side – centre David Poff grabbed his fifth try in four rounds via an intercept.
UCC made it five wins in six matches by beating Ballymena 26-24 at Eaton Park where centre Paul Kiernan touched down twice.
There is now just one point between Dolphin and Galwegians at the foot of the table following the Cork side’s 29-22 defeat of the Blues in Glenina. Captain Barry Keeshan starred with a 19-point haul, kicking five penalties and converting Gerry Ryan and Cian McGovern’s tries.
Current Ireland U-20s John Foley (try) and Conor Fitzgerald (three conversions and three penalties) played prominent roles in Shannon’s 30-14 success at home to Ballynahinch. Tom Hayes’ resurgent side are now seven points clear of the bottom two.