Alan Tynan strikes late to help Young Munster pip Clontarf

Tight at the top as only five points cover the four leading clubs in the table

UCC’s Darragh Moloney in action against Ballymena’s Adam McBurney and Mark Foster at Eaton Park. Photograph: John McIlwaine/Presseye/Inpho

UCC’s Darragh Moloney in action against Ballymena’s Adam McBurney and Mark Foster at Eaton Park. Photograph: John McIlwaine/Presseye/Inpho

 

Teenage outhalf Alan Tynan was the toast of Young Munster after his last-ditch drop goal steered the Cookies past top-four rivals Clontarf.

Munsters came away from sunny Castle Avenue with a 13-11 win as they ended their two-match losing streak in Ulster Bank League Division 1A, climbing above ’Tarf into third place in the process. Wingers Craig O’Hanlon and Rob McGrath had a try apiece in the first half.

With just two rounds remaining, Lansdowne’s position at the top of the table is under real threat after they were held to a 15-15 draw by struggling Old Belvedere. Indeed, only five points cover the leading four clubs in the hunt for a home semi-final.

Bottom side Old Belvedere staged a stirring second-half comeback against the leaders, which included tries from Sean Coughlan and Daniel Riordan.

Lansdowne flanker Joe McSwiney was sent off in the 56th minute for a high tackle.

Garryowen, who are also battling relegation, leaked a late try to Max Abbott as Cork Constitution ran out 26-20 winners at Temple Hill. Tomas Quinlan kicked 16 points for the second-placed Leesiders.

Nothing could separate UCD and Terenure in a 3-3 draw at Belfield where Jake Swaine and Matthew Gilsenan swapped penalties, while St. Mary’s outscored Trinity by five tries to win 37-24 at College Park. Talented full-back Terry Kennedy blazed through early on for a stunning solo try.

Bonus point

Meanwhile, Kennedy’s Ireland Sevens colleague Jordan Conroy helped Buccaneers clinch the Division 1B title and promotion with a 30-23 victory at home to Naas. The speedster scored a hat-trick of tries, taking his tally for the season to an incredible 17.

Old Wesley joined second-placed UL Bohemians on 47 points after a thrilling 31-27 bonus point win over the Limerick side – centre David Poff grabbed his fifth try in four rounds via an intercept.

UCC made it five wins in six matches by beating Ballymena 26-24 at Eaton Park where centre Paul Kiernan touched down twice.

There is now just one point between Dolphin and Galwegians at the foot of the table following the Cork side’s 29-22 defeat of the Blues in Glenina. Captain Barry Keeshan starred with a 19-point haul, kicking five penalties and converting Gerry Ryan and Cian McGovern’s tries.

Current Ireland U-20s John Foley (try) and Conor Fitzgerald (three conversions and three penalties) played prominent roles in Shannon’s 30-14 success at home to Ballynahinch. Tom Hayes’ resurgent side are now seven points clear of the bottom two.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.