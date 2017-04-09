AIL round-up: Garryowen consign Old Belvedere to relegation

Terenure ease past leaders Lansdowne while Young Munster edge past Cork Constitution

Old Belvedere’s defeat to Garryowen consigned them to relegation. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Old Belvedere’s defeat to Garryowen consigned them to relegation. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Alex Wootton’s late try proved hugely significant as Garryowen outgunned Old Belvedere 26-19 in the battle of Ulster Bank League Division 1A’s bottom two sides at sun-kissed Dooradoyle.

The defeat condemns Belvedere to relegation with one round remaining, while Wootton’s precious bonus point score - which came soon after Liam Coombes’ sixth try of the campaign - has given the Light Blues a shot at avoiding the relegation play-off spot.

‘Belvo erased an early 14-0 deficit in Limerick thanks to a Jonathan Slattery try and three Shane McDonald penalties, before lock Jack Kelly’s 75th-minute touchdown had them on the cusp of a stunning comeback victory. However, they were undone late on by the pace of Coombes and Munster starlet Wootton who starred from full-back.

Garryowen, Dublin University and Terenure College are all level on 35 points - now seven clear of ‘Belvo - with next Saturday’s final round set to decide who ends up in the play-offs alongside three promotion hopefuls from Division 1B.

Terenure turned on the style to give leaders Lansdowne a 36-17 beating at Lakelands. Young centre Ted O’Donoghue, who was playing schools rugby last year, was one of their four try scorers and they also had a penalty try. The bonus point win keeps ‘Nure on course to finish outside of the bottom two.

Teenage outhalf Alan Tynan kicked Young Munster to a 3-0 win over top-four rivals Cork Constitution at Tom Clifford Park. His 38th minute penalty proved to be the only score, with referee Nigel Correll ruling out a try from Cookies replacement James O’Connor.

Constitution, who were held up over the try-line twice late on, have fallen to fourth in the table but are only a point behind Munsters, Clontarf and Lansdowne - all on 53 points - ahead of a mouth-watering final round on Easter Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Division 1B, it will be the automatic drop or the play-offs for Galwegians after they went down 24-22 to UCC at the Mardyke. Flanker Daire Feeney’s bonus point score, superbly converted by Kevin O’Keeffe, saw the students win out.

Aided by a second half penalty try and Ronan McKenna’s 69th-minute penalty, Shannon have secured their divisional status despite losing 19-13 to champions Buccaneers in Limerick.

Two second half penalties from James Lennon guided second-placed UL Bohemians to a 13-8 success at ‘Hinch, while Naas ran riot in the second half to hammer Ballymena 40-15 at Forenaughts - Peter Howard and Fionn Higgins scored two tries each.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.