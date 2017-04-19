A decade on and Gatland happy to have Jared Payne

Warren Gatland has spoken about the remarkable turnaround in his coach-player relationship with Jared Payne. Back in 2007, in his two year tenure as head coach with Waikato before returning to Europe to coach Wales, Gatland decided to release Payne from the province. A decade on, and Gatland has picked the 31-year-old for the Lions.

“The great thing about Jared Payne is that I coached Jared when I was at Waikato and I didn’t renew his contract and let him go. I’m absolutely delighted to see the turnaround. He’s obviously a talented individual and I felt at the time that he wasn’t fulfilling his potential.”

“He left Waikato, went to play for Northland and got selected for the Blues, ended up in Ireland and is now playing for Ireland and will be a British and Irish Lion. The change in his career is obviously outstanding.”

That Andy Farrell would have worked with the Irish squad for the last year assuredly wouldn’t have done Payne, or the other 10 Irish players chosen, any harm, although the former English turned Irish defensive coach played down his influence.

“It wasn’t just my insight, Warren has coached him before. Warren knows him well. And when you’re coaching against opposition guys that you know inside out through analytical purposes, which a number of these coaches have, they see what type of player Jared is.”

“We all know back in Ireland how important he is to galvanizing a backline together, the experience he’s had and how he’s able to perform in big games is super important to a squad like this.”

Farrell, assuredly, would also have hailed the qualities of Garry Ringrose, not least in his reading and anticipation in defence, as well as his elusive running and eye for a gap, albeit the 21-year-old missed out. Farrell hinted that Ringrose was strongly considered and, in the event of injuries, might yet feature.

“Garry, like everyone else, we had a pool of players and the depth was huge. There was a lot of very, very good players that unfortunately missed out. Garry was spoken about, like a lot of other players.

“We all know what happens on British and Irish Lions tour and we know what this period now with the big games coming up, what that sometimes throws up. Not just before you get on the plane but once you get into New Zealand as well.”