Rory McIlroy shoots into top five of Sunday Times Rich List

Rory McIlroy increased his wealth more than anyone else on the Sunday Times Sporting Rich List over the last year, moving himself up to fifth place with a wealth of €96.6million.

The newly-wed’s fortune rose by just over €30 million in the last 12 months – more than anyone else in the top 10.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is still the richest sportsman in the UK but Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a close second after he gatecrashed the top 10 following his move to England.

Mercedes Formula One driver Hamilton, who is bidding to win his fourth World Championship this year, has a €154 million fortune and has seen his wealth increase by €29 million in the last 12 months.

Ibrahimovic, United’s 35-year-old Swedish striker, leapfrogged team-mate Wayne Rooney to become the richest footballer on the list after he joined the English side in July last year.

The imposing forward has a wealth of €130 million after more than a decade playing for Europe’s elite clubs including Paris St Germain, AC Milan, Barcelona, Juventus and Inter Milan and a lucrative long-term endorsement deal with Nike.

Formula One’s Jenson Button and McIlroy make up the top five with the former McLaren driver’s wealth at €110million.

Button’s personal fortune grew by €11 million even though he handed over his McLaren seat at the end of last season.

Football is the best-represented sport in the top 10, with five of the wealthiest sports people either players or managers.

Rooney (€109 million, up €13 million) is third, while Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is in seventh place (€72 million) and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola equal ninth (€59 million).

Wales and Real Madrid striker Gareth Bale has seen his wealth rise by €24million in the last year to a total of €64million, to place him eighth in the top 10.

World number one tennis player Andy Murray is now worth €91million, making him the sixth-richest sportsman. Murray earned just over €15million on court and plenty more off it to carry him to the total, the same number as that borne by his management company after he won his first Wimbledon 77 years after the last Briton to do so, Fred Perry.

Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Luol Deng completes the top 10 in joint ninth place with Guardiola (€59 million).

Deng is Sudanese-British and came to London aged eight after fleeing civil war in his home country. He moved to the United States as a teenager and has played for the Chicago Bulls, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat before switching to the Lakers.

None of the top 10 richest sports stars saw their wealth decline this year, with the cumulative rise standing at €152million.