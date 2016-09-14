Wrath of Titans takes Kerry National for Gordon Elliott and Lisa O’Neill

Lisa O’Neill – who works for Elliott yard – saddled the seven-year-old to five length win

Gordon Elliott-trained Wrath Of Titans gave Lisa O’Neill her finest hour in the saddle when winning a dramatic race for the Guinness Kerry National Handicap Chase at Listowel. Photo: Inpho

Wrath Of Titans gave Lisa O’Neill her finest hour in the saddle when winning a dramatic race for the Guinness Kerry National Handicap Chase at Listowel.

The 7lb claimer produced the seven-year-old, trained by her boss Gordon Elliott, to challenge Rightville Boy at the second last where the winner’s stablemate Lord Scoundrel, winner of the Galway Plate came down when also in contention.

Rightville Boy held a narrow lead at the final fence, but Wrath Of Titans (7-1) proved the stronger to get the better of Rightville Boy by five lengths.

Sole British raider Gas Line Boy, who made most of the running, was eight lengths away in third place for Worcester trainer Ian Williams.

The Dermot Weld-trained Three Kingdoms, formerly with John Ferguson, was a further six and a half lengths back in fourth.

O’Neill, 28, from Garristown near Dublin said: “I’ve ridden six point-to-point winners but that’s my first winner over fences against professionals. I’m absolutely delighted, and it’s great to ride such a big winner.”

Elliott said: “Lisa gave him a real peach of a ride. I’m thrilled for her and it’s great to repay her a bit for all the work she does.

“She does some pre-training for me, she works in the office, she will lead one up at the races and she can drive them to the races as well.

“She’s a really hard worker and a big part of our team. I’d no worries about giving her the ride.

“We decided to go for this race with him about a month ago. He was struggling to get in and I took a chance and didn’t run the other day.

“Lord Scoundrel was running a big race when he fell two out and he would have definitely stayed going.

“Hopefully he’s OK and he can have another day.”

