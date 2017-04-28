Woodland Opera gives Robbie Power fifth Punchestown win

Jessica Harrington and Robbie Power continued their incredible run of form as Woodland Opera claimed top honours in the EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase at Punchestown.

The combination has been riding the crest of a wave ever since Gold Cup hero Sizing John starred in a Cheltenham Festival treble last month.

Harrington and Power subsequently teamed up to land the Irish Grand National with Our Duke and have enjoyed another brilliant week at Punchestown, with Harrington saddling four winners and Power riding four winners heading into day four.

Woodland Opera was the well-supported 11-4 favourite for his big-race assignment and was always travelling strongly.

Once the front-running Dicosimo folded, Woodland Opera moved to the front and he had enough in the tank to repel the Willie Mullins-trained Arbre De Vie by three-quarters of a length.

Power said: “I said to Mrs Cooper (owner) when I rode him back at Leopardstown in March he’d win this race and it’s great when a plan comes together.

“He’s usually a very good jumper. He was a bit novicey at the fourth-last, but at the last three fences he was brilliant when I needed him.

“He’s a gorgeous big horse.”

Harrington said: “He was the one horse I fancied all week as he won here last year beating some good horses.

“He probably doesn’t get home over two and a half (miles) on soft ground, but he does on that ground. He just made one mistake at the fourth-last but other than that he was foot perfect.

“I don’t know if we will put him away or not. We haven’t discussed it. He hasn’t had very much running this year, and he had to have another wind op.

“I can’t believe how well things are going — long may it go on.

“The horses are looking well and are running well. They appear to be healthy and if you’ve got healthy, sound horses you can go and win races.”