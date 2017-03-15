Willoughby Court evades Neon Wolf to take the Neptune

Locally-based trainer Ben Pauling lapped up the glory of his first Cheltenham Festival success after Willoughby Court saw off red-hot favourite Neon Wolf in a titanic battle for the Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle.

Widely regarded as one of the bankers of the week having dominated his rivals on each of his three previous starts under Rules, the Harry Fry-trained Neon Wolf was the 2-1 favourite for the opener on the day two of the meeting.

For much of the two-mile-five-furlong journey things appeared to be going to script, with the market leader always well placed in the hands of a confident-looking Noel Fehily.

Neon Wolf loomed up ominously after jumping the second-last, but Ben Pauling’s dual Warwick winner was still going well at the head of affairs having set out to make all and try as he might, Neon Wolf could never quite get on terms.

Both horses showed admirable courage as they fought tooth and nail up the famous hill, but it was 14-1 shot Willoughby Court who won the argument by a head under David Bass.

Pauling said: “It’s special, we set out with a plan as we knew there was no other pace in the race and he was able to get into a lovely rhythm.

“I must admit that when I saw Neon Wolf looming I was worried but I was just hoping we could get him off the bridle and we did.

“It was an exceptional ride by David, along with Nico (De Boinville) I think he is excellent from the front, he’s got a great clock in his head, it wasn’t like he went 10 lengths clear.

“He was an impossible horse to train for two years as he was nervous and fractious but it’s all come together, now.

“This means everything, I’ve had a fantastic start to my training career but Barters Hill getting beat last year was a real gut wrencher, this year we’ve come with no pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought he was way overpriced but I was worried the ground would be too fast.”

Willoughby Court is unlikely to be seen in action again before being sent over fences next term.

“He won’t go to Aintree and I’d be surprised if he ran again this season as he’s had a hard race there,” the trainer added.

“He’ll definitely be going chasing next season, as you saw there his jumping is excellent and I’m sure he’ll be electric over fences.”

Fry was proud in defeat after Neon Wolf succumbed by such a slender margin.

The Dorset handler said: “He has run a great race and all credit to the winner, who has just pulled out more and more.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the run. We had a certain Rock On Ruby finish second, beaten a short head, in this race and he didn’t do too bad.

“We would have liked to have won, but all credit to Ben Pauling and his team as it was a fantastic performance.

“The owner is very keen on Punchestown, so we will have a look and see.

“The first thing is to make sure he comes out of this OK.”

Alan King said of the third-placed Messire Des Obeaux: “He never missed a beat and I just thought the first two had a bit more toe than him. I’m thrilled to bits with him.”

Consul De Thaix, trained by Nicky Henderson and owned by JP McManus, suffered a fatal injury after he fell at the sixth-last flight, with jockey Mark Walsh stood down for the rest of the day.