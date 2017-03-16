Willie Mullins secures treble as Un De Sceaux takes Ryanair Chase

Willie Mullins’s Cheltenham week took a massive turn upwards on Thursday as Ruby Walsh claimed a 75-1 treble over the first four races, including a win for Un De Sceaux in the Ryanair Chase that gave Mullins his 50th win at the festival.

The pairing struck in the opener through favourite Yorkhill while Mullins also claimed a first Stayers’ Hurdle title when Walsh timed his late run on 10-1 shot Nichols Canyon .

The coincidence of winning the Ryanair was not lost on the huge crowds at Prestbury Park, with chief executive Michael O’Leary, who moved his horses away from Mullins’s yeard over the winter, one of the first to congratulate the trainer in the winner’s enclosure.

Ruby Walsh on Un De Sceaux celebrates winning the Ryanair Chase. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Un De Sceaux won the Arkle Trophy at this meeting two years ago, but found a rejuvenated Sprinter Sacre a step too far in the Queen Mother Champion Chase 12 months ago.

Beaten after that in the French Champion Hurdle, the nine-year-old has returned at the top of his game this season, recording victories in the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown and Clarence House Chase, which was run at Cheltenham this year.

Mullins avoided this year’s Champion Chase, where stablemate Douvan had been expected to carry all before him, and instead stepped up in trip. It proved a masterstroke.

Walsh eventually conceded to let the strong-willed gelding go to the front at the fifth fence and he gave a display of controlled aggression from there, producing a number of spectacular leaps.

Sub Lieutenant did his best to reel him in after the last, but the damage had been done and Un De Sceaux saw it out to score by a length and a half as the well-backed 7-4 favourite. Aso ran a huge race in third.

Walsh said: “I was a passenger. I got him back at the first fence down the back, but he attacked and jumped and he stayed.

“The jump at the last was special. He’s a cracking little horse and he’s so consistent, he must be a joy to own, he’s a little tiger.

“He wants soft ground at two miles which is why we went two and a half miles on better ground.

“It’s been a tough year for Willie but he’s taken it great, I’ve worked for him since I was 17 so could eulogise about him all day.”

Mullins said: “He was very keen, I was a little worried with his huge jump at the first but he got him settled.

“When he saw a line of fences he just went for them, but he sort of settled in front. For him, that’s settled.

“He’s an absolute iron horse, he’s like that on the gallops every day, he wears his heart on his sleeve and I wonder how he can do it without wearing himself out.

“He’s so hard on himself, so I’m trying to train him not to do that, this fellow has the button pressed the whole way, I don’t know how he keeps the energy and keeps wanting to do it.

“Every time he needed a good jump he got one and I thought it would take something out of the others to catch him. He saved his best jump until last.

“I was confident he’d stay, after the third-last I knew it was bar a fall, I was always confident he’d stay. Any horse who wins over two-four at Auteuil at four should have no problems here.

“As for the King George I don’t know if you’d want him doing that over three miles.

“He can come back to two miles for Punchestown, I’d say.”

He added: “We’ve had a hard few days, but that’s the way it is – there wouldn’t be any fun in winning over here if it was easy. We take what we get.

“In reality, I suppose Douvan was a huge disappointment and probably not winning the Mares’ Hurdle, but then a very good mare beat us in Apple’s Jade.

“I think the other horses ran their races and Douvan was probably the only big disappointment.”

Part-owner Colm O’Connell said: “It’s my birthday today, so this is wonderful

“We’ve only got three horses with Willie. He’s the horse of a lifetime, defeat last year in the Queen Mother to Sprinter Sacre hurt, but we’re back with a bang now.

“Ruby is a genius because he lets him do his own thing, he doesn’t panic.

“Our job is to pay the bills, they told us he’d stay and that was it. It all makes sense now.”

Sub Lieutenant’s trainer Henry De Bromhead said: “I’m delighted with him and he ran a cracker. It was a great run.

“I hoped he would get to the winner up the hill, but Ruby Walsh gave his lad a super ride and that’s just about it.”

Venetia Williams said of Aso: “We are really thrilled as effectively he has come out as the best UK-based two-and-a-half-mile horse. We are really thrilled with what he has done.

“Charlie (Deutsch) was unable to claim his 3lb allowance but he was the man for the job. He rode a fantastic race and was always in the right place at the right time.”

Gordon Elliott said of fourth home Empire Of Dirt: “He ran a fantastic race, he was just flat out the whole way round. In a top-class race the trip was too short.

“He will now step back up again in trip, I suspect he will go to Punchestown. There is no point worrying about (running in Ryanair). He has run in the Ryanair and run his race. We have no regrets.”

Nichols Canyon came from off the pace to register the eighth Grade One success of his career in the Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle.

Walsh produced Nichols Canyon with a strong run towards the rail to land the spoils for owner Graham Wylie.

It was only his second attempt at three miles, but the seven-year-old showed he had no problem getting the trip.

He was held up in the early stages as 2015 winner Cole Harden set a strong pace that had the field well strung out.

When he faded out of contention Lil Rockerfeller set sail for home, but Nichols Canyon (10-1) was produced to lead on the run-in and score by three-quarters of a length.

Unowhatimeanharry, the 5-6 favourite, was three and a half lengths away in third without ever looking like continuing his winning run.

Yorkhill gave Ruby Walsh his first win of the Cheltenham Festival as he took the JLT. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Earlier, Yorkhill provided Walsh and Mullins with a first victory of the week with an important success in the JLT Novices’ Chase.

Mullins and Walsh had endured an awful first two days, most painfully when Douvan folded so meekly in the Queen Mother Champion Chase on Wednesday.

Little wonder that the relief when Walsh crossed the line, his right arm raised towards the grandstand, was palpable as Yorkhill justified 6-4 favouritism in the Grade One.

Mullins said: “To get on the board is huge. To get on the board in a Grade One is better.

“It’s good for Ruby and the whole team. We’ve had a hard few days, but that’s the way it is and we take what we can get.”