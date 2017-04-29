Willie Mullins secures trainers’ title after epic battle with Gordon Elliott

Willie Mullins was officially crowned Ireland’s champion jumps trainer following a compelling duel with Gordon Elliott.

The perennial champion trainer appeared to have a mountain to climb at the start of the Punchestown Festival as he trailed Elliott by a shade over €400,00 euro.

But after having gradually reduced the deficit, Mullins hit the front with a sparkling treble on Friday.

Ruby Walsh on board Bapaume clears the last to win the AES Champion Four Year Old Hurdle at Punchestown. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

And though Apple’s Jade’s victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Champion Hurdle gave Elliott brief hope, Mullins effectively sealed the title after Bapaume landed the AES Champion Four Year Old Hurdle.

Elliott badly needed Mega Fortune to deliver in the second Grade One of the day, but he was eventually run out of the places as 2-1 favourite Bapaume claimed top honours in the hands of Ruby Walsh.

Mega Fortune, runner-up in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham, was ridden forcefully by Davy Russell, but Bapaume cruised alongside rounding the home turn and kicked clear in the straight.

Landofhopeandglory eventually emerged as his biggest threat after the final flight and got to within a length and a quarter of the winner at the line.

Mega Fortune was beaten to third place by the winner’s stablemate Meri Devie.

Walsh said: “He’s a tough little horse. He probably got outstayed by Mega Fortune at Leopardstown in January.

“He jumped the last really well and stuck his head out.

“He’s only a handy little horse but he’s delivered on a very very important day.”

The win put Mullins €130,495 ahead of Gordon Elliott and he will win the trainers’ title barring Elliott winning almost all the prizemoney in the final three races.

Apple’s Jade ran out a wide-margin winner of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Champion Hurdle.

Winner of Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse and the Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, the Gigginstown House Stud-owned five-year-old was the even-money favourite to provide trainer Elliott with a much-needed victory.

Airlie Beach, one of four Mullins representatives in a seven-strong field, adopted her customary pacesetting role under Danny Mullins, with Apple’s Jade always her closest pursuer in the hands of Bryan Cooper.

That pair were joined by Karalee on the run to the second-last and were the only three horses in contention rounding the home turn.

Apple’s Jade quickly stamped her authority on the Grade One contest, and swept to the front after the final flight to seal an impressive 14-length success.

Airlie Beach boxed on admirably for second ahead of stablemate Karalee in third.

Mullins also had the respective fourth and fifth home, Whiteout and Augusta Kate.

Whatareudoingtome led home a one-two for leading owner JP McManus in the Three.ie Handicap Chase.

Philip Dempsey’s seven-year-old was a 16-1 shot for the three-mile-six-furlong contest and crept into contention in the hands of Niall Madden.

Fellow McManus-owned runner White Arm, the 11-2 favourite, committed for home first, hitting the front between the final two fences.

But Whatareudoingtome was on terms at the last and saw out the marathon trip best to prevail by five lengths.

Dempsey said: “He was a bit unlucky at Fairyhouse the last day. Niall gave him a lovely ride and rode him with a bit of confidence.

“He could race on over the summer but is a big horse and I wouldn’t like to run him on really quick ground.”

TRAINERS’ TITLE PRIZEMONEY

Willie Mullins – €4,508,200

Gordon Elliott – €4,377,705