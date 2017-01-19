Willie Mullins gives upbeat update on Faugheen and Annie Power

Faugheen set for Irish Champion Hurdle run to open campaign

Annie Power in action during last year’s Aintree Festival. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Annie Power in action during last year’s Aintree Festival. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

 

Willie Mullins is leaning towards running Faugheen rather than Annie Power in the BHP Insurance Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown on Sunday week.

Faugheen was a brilliant winner of the Grade One contest last January, but was unable to defend his crown in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival due to injury.

In his absence, Annie Power was supplemented for the two-mile showpiece at Prestbury Park and became the first mare to win the Champion Hurdle in 22 years.

Neither horse has been seen in action so far this season, but Mullins issued an upbeat bulletin on their progress at Thurles on Thursday.

“Both worked nicely this morning, so I’m very pleased with them,” said the champion trainer.

“Both horses are pleasing me a lot more now than they have been, so we’re well on course with both of them at the moment.”

Elaborating on plans, Mullins told At The Races: “We’ll see how they go between now and then. What I’d like to do is get Faugheen there (Irish Champion Hurdle) and probably get Annie Power to that mares’ race in Punchestown she won last year.

“That would be the ideal scenario.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.