Weld looks to Ascot as spotlight turns on Fascinating Rock

Harzand’s epic 2016 campaign has ended but Dermot Weld’s other top Group 1 star Fascinating Rock has his big date still to come when he defends his QIPCO Champion Stakes title at Ascot on Saturday week.

Weld has confirmed Fascinating Rock is on course for a mouth-watering clash with the French star Almanzor on British Champions Day.

In 2012, both Rite Of Passage (Long Distance Cup) and Sapphire (Filly & Mare) were successful for him at British racing’s autumn showpiece event.

In 2014, Forgotten Rules also scored in the Long Distance Cup and after his promising return to action at the Curragh last month that star stayer will return for another crack at that two mile race as part of a small but select Weld team.

“I’ll have a maximum of three runners. Forgotten Rules will go for the Long Distance Cup and I thought his run at the Curragh (runner-up in the Loughbrown Stakes) was excellent.

“Zhukova will run in the Fillies & Mares and Fascinating Rock is progressing towards the Champion Stakes, provided the ground isn’t firm. In an ideal world a little ease in the ground at Ascot for all three would be perfect,” he said.

Fascinating Rock is currently a 4-1 second favourite in most ante-post lists for the Champion Stakes in which he beat the Arc heroine Found a year ago.

He missed out on a trip to Chantilly at the weekend, where Harzand failed to fire in finishing ninth.

Weld stresses that “no decision” has been taken on whether or not Harzand races again as a four-year-old or is despatched to a stud career. However, he did confirm the dual-Derby hero will not race again in 2016.

In an attempt to provide the best possible ground, the Ascot authorities will use their inside track, which is usually kept for national hunt action, for the Champion Stakes. Pat Smullen and Ryan Moore gave the new configuration a thumbs-up after riding it on Friday.

“The alignment is perfect. It rode beautifully and it was quite quick. You’d have no issues in riding around there,” Smullen said.

Tuesday’s home action sees a National Hunt card at Tipperary which includes former champion jockey Davy Russell returning to action with four rides, the best of which could be Jetstream Jack in a Beginners Chase.

Russell has apologised for his actions at Clonmel last Thursday when he left the track after picking up suspensions totalling 17 days, refusing to take up engagements on two horses he had been booked to ride.

Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown Stud team had to play second-fiddle to Willie Mullins at Tipperary on Sunday when the champion trainer won all three Graded events.

However last season’s champion owner could have a hat-trick on this card with Shattered Love and Lion In His Heart going in a pair of maiden hurdles while Monbeg Notorious has experience on his side in the bumper.