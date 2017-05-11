Venice Beach leads home Aidan O’Brien 1-2-3 in Chester Vase

Irish trainer secures eighth success in Grade Three contest

Ryan Moore riding Venice Beach wins The MBNA Chester Vase Stakes. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Ryan Moore riding Venice Beach wins The MBNA Chester Vase Stakes. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

 

Aidan O’Brien saddled the first three home as Venice Beach gave him an eighth triumph in the MBNA Chester Vase.

The O’Brien team dominated the Group Three contest from the start, with The Anvil soon in front once Ryan Moore reined in Venice Beach after having been the best away.

The Anvil upped the tempo with four furlongs left but Venice Beach (5-2 favourite) was up for the challenge, galloping on resolutely to stake his claim for the Investec Derby.

Stablemate Wings Of Eagle stuck on stoutly and was length and a quarter away in second, with The Anvil only a nose behind in third to complete a clean sweep for the Ballydoyle stable.

Moore said: “I thought it was a very good performance from a lightly-raced colt. We are still learning an awful lot about him.”

“He picked up and he won his race. He’s still learning about it and it’s still early days for him.

“He’s a beautiful pedigree and he has a good brain.

“I don’t know what the plans are but he’s certainly a colt with plenty of potential.”

O’Brien said: “I’m delighted with him [Venice Beach].

“We knew that he stays a mile and a half. He’s a little bit lazy and a little bit babyish, that’s why we felt it would be important to bring him here.

“He’s a good bit to learn, but Ryan was very happy with him.

“You learn a lot at this place – a lot of stuff happens very quickly. You have to make room, it can be tight and you have to stay as well.

“The lads will talk about that [the Derby] and decide what they want to do in the next week or 10 days.

“He’s a horse that gets a mile and a half and handles quick ground and we think he’ll improve.”

Of runner-up Wings Of Eagles, O’Brien said: “I’m delighted with him as well. We liked him last year and he had a lovely run in France – he was back a bit [ninth in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud] but it was a lovely run.

“If he was going to be ready for the Derby, he needed to run and he travelled well and settled well.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.