Un Temps Pour Tout retains Ultima handicap

Un Temps Pour Tout bravely won back-to-back renewals of the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.

David Pipe’s inmate fought back like a seriously tough beast to get the measure of 5-1 favourite Singlefarmpayment after a pulse-chasing finish.

A photo-finish was called, but Tom Scudamore”s partner, who was saddled with top weight, had just enough in reserve when it mattered.

Pipe said of the 9-1 winner: “I’m absolutely thrilled and Tom has given him an amazing ride.

“It was a great performance from the horse under top weight and it was a tougher race than last year, I thought.

“He found a lot under pressure, he’s not very big but he finds a lot and he’s a good horse on a going day.”

Scudamore said: “Pipe’s a genius, nothing more needs to be said.

“He’s a different horse in the spring and he loves the hill. I knew halfway up the run-in I’d win, he’s so tough.

“I’m so pleased for everyone.”

Un Temps Pour Tout’s winning distance was a short head, with Noble Endeavor and Buywise third and fourth respectively.

Pipe added: “We fancied him in the Hennessy and he didn’t perform that day.

“You could tell from an early stage he was going to run a big race.

“He’s very gutsy. He’s some horse.”