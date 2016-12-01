Un De Sceaux to run in Tingle Creek as Douvan withdrawn

Mullins will still have likely favourite for race in four-time Grade One winner Un De Sceaux

Un de Sceaux will run instead of Douvan for the Willie Mullins yard in this weekend’s Tingle Creek at Sandown. Photo: Inpho

The conundrum punters faced in the Betfair Tingle Creek over which Willie Mullins inmate would line up was finally settled when Un De Sceaux, and not Douvan, was declared at the 48-hour stage.

Ante-post players had been trying to guess which of the Mullins chasers would run at Sandown on Saturday, with Douvan originally available at odds as big as 5-1.

But his price then collapsed, leading many to believe he was going to make the journey to England, before he was then eased back out a little — after which it emerged on Thursday morning that Douvan would not run.

Mullins will still have the likely favourite for the race in four-time Grade One winner Un De Sceaux, the mount of Ruby Walsh.

Gary Moore is running his two stable stars, two-time Tingle Creek winner Sire De Grugy and Ar Mad, who had his promising novice season cut short by injury.

Tom George runs God’s Own, another multiple Grade One winner, and his stablemate Sir Valentino, who produced a career-best last time out when successful in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter.

Paul Nicholls put Vibrato Valtat back into the Grade One after the race was reoffered.

With Douvan’s reappearance one of the most eagerly-anticipated of the season, Mullins is now looking towards Cork’s Kerry Group Hilly Way Chase on Sunday week.

Mullins said: “Douvan might go for the Hilly Way — it would be the obvious thing for him here.”

