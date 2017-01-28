Un De Sceaux powers to Clarence House glory at Cheltenham

Un De Sceaux bagged another Grade One when running out a clear-cut winner of the rearranged Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham.

After being frozen off at Ascot last weekend, the authorities moved quickly to save the race and its star turn did not let his backers down.

Special Tiara and Royal Regatta put the pace to the race early on, but the latter had soon cried enough and Un De Sceaux moved up to join Special Tiara at halfway.

Approaching the fourth-last Special Tiara held an advantage, but a flying leap by the Willie Mullins-trained 1-2 favourite saw him hit the front and he would not be headed again.

On the run to the second-last, Uxizandre and Top Gamble briefly threatened but Un De Sceaux had loads left, jumping the last two in fine style to power clear for a five-length win from Uxizandre, who ran a huge race in second.

Mullins said: “He was very good. He jumped very big and fresh late on, which shows how well he is, but then I started to wonder if he’d have enough left for the finish.

“To be able to do that after coming back to Ireland and going to England again is very impressive.

“As for the Festival and which race, I’ll have to chat to the owners but at this stage the Ryanair is possibly his race.

“We know for a fact he stays two and a half miles, so there are no stamina doubts.

“I suppose it depends on Douvan and what he does in his next race.”

Alan King was delighted with the returning Uxizandre on his first start for 688 days: “I’m absolutely thrilled with him, it was a great run and he ran all the way to the line.

“He exceeded my expectations, especially after it had rained, as we know he’s better on better ground.

“I’d imagine it will be the Ryanair but we’ll leave him in the Queen Mother as well.”