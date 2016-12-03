Un De Sceaux pips Sire De Grugy to take Tingle Creek

Un De Sceaux just edged out dual winner Sire De Grugy in an epic finish to the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown.

The pair had the race between them from five out after Sire De Grugy’s stablemate Ar Mad had set a strong early pace.

Ruby Walsh took the bull by the horns on Willie Mullins’ eight-year-old, but he was immediately challenged by Sire De Grugy and that was the signal for the talented duo to serve up a finish to remember.

Un De Sceaux (5-4 favourite) may not have jumped the last two fences smoothly but he kept finding and held Jamie Moore on the Gary Moore-trained Sire De Grugy by a length.

God’s Own kept on well for third, with Ar Mad fourth.

Walsh said: “It’s a great race to be part of and I’ve ridden some wonderful horses in it, I’ve been very lucky.

“Being the champion that he is, Sire De Grugy served it up to us, I got back on top going to the last and when I got hold of him he started to rally all the way to the line, and he’s won over further.

“This horse wears his heart on his sleeve, he just has that natural will to win.

“It’s brilliant. He’s a pleasure to ride.”

Colm O’Connell owns Un De Sceaux with his father, Edward, and said: “It’s very emotional for us, he’s a family horse. This win is dedicated to my parents, who are at home and didn’t travel today.

“This is the biggest day of our racing lives and our thanks go to Willie Mullins, Ruby Walsh and all the team. They train him, and we pay the bills — that’s out only involvement.”

He added: “We didn’t think he was coming here if I’m honest as we took on Sprinter Sacre and he’d beaten us and you think the good days are behind you.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But when you get them back it’s just special.

“We’ll leave it to Willie where he goes next.”