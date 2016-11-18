Two new appointments to board of Horse Racing Ireland

Elizabeth Headon and Peter Nolan appointed by Minister Michael Creed

Brian O'Connor

Brian Kavanagh: reappointed for a third term as HRI’s chief executive earlier this year. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Brian Kavanagh: reappointed for a third term as HRI’s chief executive earlier this year. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

 

Two new members – Elizabeth Headon and Peter Nolan – have been appointed to the board of Horse Racing Ireland by the Minister of Agriculture, Food & Marine, Michael Creed.

They will both serve on racing’s ruling body for four years.

 The appointments come on the back of Brian Kavanagh’s controversial reappointment for a third term as HRI’s chief executive earlier this year.

 The appointment breached Government guidelines on the length of time CEO’s can serve in semi-state bodies and it resulted in the HRI chairman, Joe Keeling, and three other board members, appearing in front of an Oireachtas Committee in October.

 Headon is a non-executive director of Kenmare Resources and a corporate affairs adviser at Coolmore Stud. She was also chief executive at the Digicel Foundation in Haiti.

Nolan has extensive experience and banking and treasury management. He was the managing director of Coronet Finance for ten years.

 In August, Robert Nixon was appointed as the Northern Ireland representative on the HRI board.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.