Two jockeys suffer suspected spinal injuries at Kempton

Jockeys Jim Crowley and Frederik Tylicki are both on spinal boards in hospital

A general view as runners clear a fence at Kempton Park. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Champion jockey Jim Crowley and fellow rider Frederik Tylicki were taken to hospital with suspected spinal injuries following a serious incident at Kempton.

The accident occurred as the field rounded the home turn in the Breeders Backing Racing EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.

Nellie Deen was tracking the pacesetting Madame Butterfly in the hands of Tylicki when the pair suffered a heavy fall.

Crowley and Electrify were racing immediately behind and were brought down, as was Steve Drowne’s mount Skara Mae.

Ted Durcan was also caught up in the melee and was unseated from Sovrano Dolce.

Both Drowne and Durcan returned to the weighing room, albeit walking gingerly, but Tylicki and Crowley were attended to on the track for some time before being taken to the major trauma unit at St George’s Hospital in Tooting.

Clerk of the course Barney Clifford told Racing UK: “Both jockeys have gone to St George’s in Tooting for further investigation.

“Freddy Tylicki was airlifted and Jim Crowley has gone by road ambulance.

“They both are on spinal boards. They both give their consent to me and the doctor to update their next of kin, family members etc.

“I can’t say any more than that at this stage.”

With racing having already been delayed for over an hour, the decision was made to abandon the remaining four races

“We gave racing every chance. Having discussed it with jockeys and the stewards, the unanimous decision as a mark of respect for the two lads that have been injured, Jim and Freddy, was that we abandoned racing,” said Clifford.

“I touched base with Steve Drowne on the way down to the incident and he was fine.

“Ted was quite shook and a little bit lame.

“I believe the doctors did touch base with both of them and I believe they were OK.

“The reality is, Flat or National Hunt racing, it’s a dangerous sport.

“You don’t expect those things to happen on the Flat. I just hope and pray that Freddy and Jim are OK.”

