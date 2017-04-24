Tony Keenan’s tips: Punchestown Tuesday

Punchestown, 4:55 - Adreamstillalive/Miles To Memphis

A few of the fancied runners like Tudor City and Veinard tend to finish weakly, which opens things up for a bet on a pair at bigger prices. Good ground is a concern for Adreamstillalive, but she thrived through the winter, winning with a bit in hand from another progressive type last time. Miles To Memphis has put together two good runs since joining Sneezy Foster, and looks on a good mark if its jumping holds up.

If Un De Sceaux is vulnerable, it is under these conditions of two miles on good ground in spring. Fox Norton has the form to go close, but this is a third quick run in a season interrupted by injury, and Sir Valentino is more overpriced in any case. Despite an excellent campaign, he remains under the radar, and should have beaten Champion Chaser Special Tiara at Christmas. It’s possible he needed it when too free at Cheltenham, and this easier track will suit better.

Punchestown, 6:40 - Disko

Disko has the best piece of three-mile form by dint of his third to Irish National winner Our Duke over Christmas, and backed that up with a dominant defeat of the same horse in the Flogas in February. He wasn’t seen to best effect in the JLT at Cheltenham, trapped wide in a race that emphasised speed, and this should test stamina more. His main rivals – Acapella Bourgeois and Anibale Fly – prefer softer ground.