Thursday’s sporting guide: What’s on, where to watch and who to bet on

What’s on?

It’s St Patrick’s Thursday at the Cheltenham Festival, Manchester United are in Europa League action and the Arnold Palmer Invitational gets underway at Bayhill.

The main events

1. Cheltenham Festival: JLT Novices’ Chase (1.30)

2. Cheltenham Festival: Ryanair Chase (2.50)

3. Cheltenham Festival: Stayers’ Hurdle (3.30)

4. Cheltenham Festival: Mares’ Novices Hurdle (4.50)

5. Europa League: Manchester United v Rostov (8.05)

Thursday’s highlights

It’s the third day of the Cheltenham Festival (TV3, ITV, 1.0-4.30) and Willie Mullins is trying to turn the ship around after a barren opening two days at Prestbury Park.

And he starts the day with one of his best chances of the Festival, with the brilliant Yorkhill favourite for the JLT Novices Chase (1.30).

Ruby Walsh could then provide Mullins with a quickfire double on board Isleofhopeanddreams in the Pertemps Handicap Hurdle (2.10).

Next up is the Ryanair Chase (2.50) and the Mullins/Walsh team have another strong fancy in the form of Un De Sceaux, however there is a big danger in the shape of Bryan Cooper and Empire of Dirt - with owner Michael O’Leary desperate for his first win in the race.

That is followed by the Stayers’ Hurdle (3.30) in which many people’s NAP of the Festival, the highly progressive and versatile Unowhatimeanharry, is currently a clear 11/8 favourite ahead of Jessica Harrington’s Jezki.

Gordon Elliott’s fine week can get even better in the Brown Advisory Plate (4.10), with Diamond King, one of his best chances of the week, heading the betting.

If Mullins is still without a win with two races to go he will have another big chance to get one up in the Mares’ Novices Hurdle (4.50), with Let’s Dance a clear favourite ahead of stablemate Airlie Beach.

And the third day of the Festival concludes with the Kim Muir Challenge Cup (5.30), with Jamie Codd on the current favourite, Elliott’s Squouateur.

After the racing is over there is Europa League action, with Manchester United welcoming Russian side Rostov to Old Trafford (BT Sport 2, 8.05) for the second leg of their last-16 tie, with the first game drawn 1-1.

And in golf, with no European Tour action this week due to the WGC World Matchplay starting next Wednesday all focus is stateside and the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill (Sky Sports 4, 6.0-10.0)

This year’s instalment is set to be a particularly poignant one as it’s the first since the death of the King. Rory McIlroy goes in as the favourite in just his second start since his absence due to a rib injury while Graeme McDowell makes up the other half of the Irish duo.

For the 2010 US Open champion it’s a case of last chance saloon as realistically only a win will earn him an invitation to the Masters. Big names such as Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson are all missing due to the packed pre-Augusta schedule. McIlroy is out at 5.06 and McDowell 10 minutes earlier.

Any tips?

It’s been a difficult few days at Cheltenham for the punters but there’s plenty of time to bounce back. You can read guest tipster Tony Keenan’s third day tips here.

Meanwhile our man in the Cotswolds Brian O’Connor has picked Starchitect (4.10) as his NAP, currently available at 7/1.