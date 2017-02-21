Thistlecrack is out of the Cheltenham Gold Cup

Colin Tizzard-trained favourite will miss the rest of the season with a slight tendon tear

Tom Scudamore onboard Thistlecrack. the favourite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup has been ruled out of the race with an injury. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Tom Scudamore onboard Thistlecrack. the favourite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup has been ruled out of the race with an injury. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

 

Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Thistlecrack will miss the remainder of the campaign after suffering a tendon injury.

The dominant force in the staying hurdle division last season, the Colin Tizzard-trained nine-year-old won his first four starts over fences, including a scintillating victory in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on St Stephen’s Day.

Despite suffering a narrow defeat at the hands of the ill-fated Many Clouds in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham at the end of January, he remained at the head of the betting for the blue riband on March 17th, but he will not line up at Prestbury Park next month.

Tizzard tsaid: “Thistlecrack is out for the season, unfortunately.

“He had a bit of heat in his leg last night and was a bit sore.

“We had the leg scanned this morning and he has a slight tear on his tendon.

“We’ve seen it at every yard and it happens every year.”

Despite the shock news, Tizzard still has a formidable hand for the Festival showpiece.

Paddy Power make Thistlecrack’s Hennessy Gold Cup, Welsh Grand National and Denman Chase-winning stable companion Native River the new 5-2 favourite, just ahead of fellow Venn Farm inmate Cue Card at 3-1.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.