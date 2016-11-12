Taquin Du Seuil and Aidan Coleman take BetVictor Gold Cup

Taquin Du Seuil won for only the second time since the 2014 Festival when landing a gutsy success in the BetVictor Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.

Giving Aidan Coleman his first winner for three weeks, the 8-1 shot was out-of-form trainer Jonjo O’Neill’s first winner in November.

Village Vic (20-1) put up a tremendous effort to try to make the running and only went down by a neck.

Buywise (12-1), runner-up 12 months ago, stayed on for third place, beaten a further two lengths, with Aso (14-1) fourth.

Coleman said: “I’ve had a terrible few weeks. I broke my cheekbone and I haven’t had a winner since Third Intention in the Old Roan (at Aintree on October 23rd).

“It’s been a nightmare with injuries and everything, but this is great and I could not be happier for Jonjo and his team at Jackdaws Castle.

“They are such a hard-working team and it’s just not been coming together for whatever reason.

“It is my first season there. This is special and for these owners as well.

“He’s won at the Festival in the past and had a lovely run at Chepstow earlier in the season.”

O’Neill said: “The rain suited him last night, but when he made a mistake at the water jump I thought he was going to be well out of it.

“He was flat to the floor at that stage but he just stays, he loves this place and Aidan gave him a great ride.

“I was delighted with his run at Chepstow and the ground was a bit quick for him, but he came home well.

“It’s nice to win a nice race.

“I was more worried before the race about More Of That because I believe he is a very good horse and it’s unfortunate the way he’s ran.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s obviously got his problems. I haven’t spoken to Barry (Geraghty) yet, but it’s disappointing.

“I think he’s (Taquin Du Seuil) a better horse in handicaps as you get a better gallop than in conditions races. He’s a galloper and I think two and a half here is the ideal trip for him.

“Hopefully we’ll come back here in December.”

Richard Johnson, rider of second-placed Villaage Vic, said: “He’s run the race of his life off that weight.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had as good a ride in a handicap here. He was brilliant and we’ve been mugged.

“The winner is a very good horse on his day.”