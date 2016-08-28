Strength in adversity as John Oxx returns to form at the Curragh

John Oxx would be as appalled at sympathy, and the very idea of it seems incongruous for one of the most successful trainers in Irish racing history. But if that didn’t apply, there was still no shortage of sentiment at the Curragh on Sunday after Sea Of Grace’s popular Group 3 success.

Her exciting victory in the Flame Of Tara Stakes was a first Group win of any sort for her legendary trainer in almost three years.

That it contained the sort of potential which provoked 25-1 quotes for next year’s Oaks, also conjured hopes she can ultimately prove to be a first Group 1 winner for Oxx in almost seven years, possibly even as soon as Sunday week’s Moyglare Stud Stakes.

It was 1988 when Oxx won the Moyglare with Flamenco Wave, just one top-flight success in a sparkling career CV that reached a peak in 2009 with Sea The Stars’ season which confirmed him one of the all-time greats of the game.

Just an hour after Sea The Stars’ famous Arc success, Alandi landed the Prix Du Cadran at Longchamp, and the idea that he would be Oxx’s final Group 1 winner for much of a decade would have been scoffed at. However, it has been a tough ride for the 66-year-old trainer since then.

Sea The Stars’ half-brother, Born To Sea, who recorded his first pattern winner as a sire with Sea Of Grace, finished runner-up to Camelot in an Irish Derby in 2012, but a general slide in fortunes was accentuated by the Aga Khan withdrawing his patronage, and now Oxx is down to a string of 45.

If Harzand’s Derby success this year for his Curragh neighbour Dermot Weld stung – especially considering he trained both Harzand’s sire and dam – then Oxx hasn’t let on and instead continued to campaign with the class and good sense that has long made him such an acclaimed and popular figure.

Sentiment

So if it was odd to associate ‘little guy’ sentiment with a former champion trainer with more than 30 Group 1 winners – including some of the greats in racing’s modern history – and a filly carrying the colours of the fabulously wealthy Tsui family from Hong Kong , then it didn’t prevent widespread delight.

Sea Of Grace confirmed her maiden defeat of Erziya by a neck in a time almost two seconds faster than the colt Yucatan won an earlier maiden and still left Oxx pondering whether she will be better on softer ground.

“It was fast enough for her. They went a good gallop and she has a good turn of foot. Declan (McDonogh) gave her a squeeze and off she went. Then I thought she would get beaten, but she has plenty of heart,” Oxx said.

“If there’s an ease in the ground we may let her take her chance in the Moyglare. It’s only two weeks away, but we’ll see how she is,” he added.

As well as Yucatan, Aidan O’Brien also saddled a Group 3 double, with Somehow, who could have earned herself a Group 1 ticket to the Matron Stakes, landing the Snow Fairy by seven lengths.

“Seamus [Heffernan] said not to be afraid of going back with her for the Matron. She’s getting quicker,” said O’Brien. Somehow was installed as low as 10-1 for the Leopardstown prize on Saturday week. Heffernan got a one-day ban for careless riding in this race.

Intelligence Cross was taken out of York’s Gimcrack due to the ground but missing some work on the back of that made no difference to the colt, who easily landed the Round Tower and may wind up in the Middle Park Stakes.

Pulled muscle

O’Brien reported that his star juvenile to date, Caravaggio, sustained a pulled muscle about 10 days ago and although ok again, the Phoenix winner is “not guaranteed” for the Middle Park.

Sea Wolf had only half a length in hand of Sikandarabad at the line in the €100,000 Cambridgeshire, but could be identified as a likely winner for much of the last half of the big handicap prize.

“I’m delighted for [owner] David Spratt who picked this horse out of the horses-in-training sales and has a great record of picking winners,” said Ger Lyons, who is set to aim the horse at a Champions Weekend handicap.