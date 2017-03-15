Special Tiara lands Queen Mother as Douvan’s run ends

Douvan’s winning run came to a shuddering halt as Special Tiara claimed victory in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, the feature race on day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

All eyes were on the Willie Mullins-trained Douvan, the brilliant seven-year-old who had won 14 races on the spin and was sent off the 2-9 favourite.

But after having jumped a little too exuberantly in places, he looked in serious trouble two fences from home – and so it proved.

Whereas Douvan retreated, eventually finishing down the field, the front-running Special Tiara (11-1) kept up an honest gallop under Noel Fehily and gamely fended off Fox Norton by a head.

Fehily, who won the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday, said: “Unbelievable. He’s such a great ride, he’s everything a two-mile chaser should be. He’s a very good horse.

“I didn’t think [beat Douvan], but I thought I had a great chance of being second. I got over the last and was surprised something hadn’t come to me, but I knew he wasn’t stopping.

“He has one way of running and that’s flat to the mat and jump – I just let him get on with it.

“I’ve always loved two-mile chasers, the Champion Chase is the one you want to win. To win it is fantastic.”

Winning trainer Henry de Bromhead said: “It’s an amazing day, I’m just so pleased for everyone involved.

“He seemed in great form coming into it, but it was hard to believe with Douvan and everything else – Douvan had looked so good.

“For our lad, he just tries his heart out and no-one deserves it more.

“I thought he jumped the slickest he’s ever jumped. Often he jumps a bit high. Incredible.

“Any day you win a Grade One at Cheltenham is just an amazing day.”

Robbie Power celebrates after winning the Coral Cup on Jessica Harrington’s Supasundae at Cheltenham. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Action Images via Reuters/Livepic

Supasundae took charge of the Coral Cup for trainer Jessica Harrington and jockey Robbie Power to open the Irish account on Ladies’ Day at Cheltenham.

Owned by Alan and Ann Potts, the 16-1 chance came into his own approaching the final flight and was much too good for Taquin Du Seuil, who succumbed by two lengths. Who Dares Wins and Monksland finished third and fourth respectively.

Power said: “He’s galloped all the way to the line. He was a very, very good bumper horse and beat Yanworth in the (Aintree) Bumper.

Harrington said: “I only inherited him this year from Henry de Bromhead so it’s absolutely fantastic.

“Good ground was the real making of him. We knew he’d improve a real lot on that ground.”

Tombstone, the 7-2 favourite, was most disappointing.

Willoughby Court ridden by David Bass jumps the last on the way to winning the 1.30 Neptune Investment Management Novices Hurdle at Cheltenham. Photo: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Locally-based trainer Ben Pauling lapped up the glory of his first Cheltenham Festival success after Willoughby Court saw off red-hot favourite Neon Wolf in a titanic battle for the Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle.

Widely regarded as one of the bankers of the week having dominated his rivals on each of his three previous starts under Rules, the Harry Fry-trained Neon Wolf was the 2-1 favourite for the opener on the day two of the meeting.

For much of the two-mile-five-furlong journey things appeared to be going to script, with the market leader always well placed in the hands of a confident-looking Noel Fehily.

Neon Wolf loomed up ominously after jumping the second-last, but Ben Pauling’s dual Warwick winner was still going well at the head of affairs having set out to make all and try as he might, Neon Wolf could never quite get on terms.

Both horses showed admirable courage as they fought tooth and nail up the famous hill, but it was 14-1 shot Willoughby Court who won the argument by a head under David Bass.

Pauling said: “It’s special, we set out with a plan as we knew there was no other pace in the race and he was able to get into a lovely rhythm.

“I must admit that when I saw Neon Wolf looming I was worried but I was just hoping we could get him off the bridle and we did.

“It was an exceptional ride by David, along with Nico (De Boinville) I think he is excellent from the front, he’s got a great clock in his head, it wasn’t like he went 10 lengths clear.

“He was an impossible horse to train for two years as he was nervous and fractious but it’s all come together, now.

“This means everything, I’ve had a fantastic start to my training career but Barters Hill getting beat last year was a real gut wrencher, this year we’ve come with no pressure.

“I thought he was way overpriced but I was worried the ground would be too fast.”

Willoughby Court is unlikely to be seen in action again before being sent over fences next term.

“He won’t go to Aintree and I’d be surprised if he ran again this season as he’s had a hard race there,” the trainer added.

“He’ll definitely be going chasing next season, as you saw there his jumping is excellent and I’m sure he’ll be electric over fences.”

Fry was proud in defeat after Neon Wolf succumbed by such a slender margin.

The Dorset handler said: “He has run a great race and all credit to the winner, who has just pulled out more and more.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the run. We had a certain Rock On Ruby finish second, beaten a short head, in this race and he didn’t do too bad.

“We would have liked to have won, but all credit to Ben Pauling and his team as it was a fantastic performance.

“The owner is very keen on Punchestown, so we will have a look and see.

“The first thing is to make sure he comes out of this OK.”

Alan King said of the third-placed Messire Des Obeaux: “He never missed a beat and I just thought the first two had a bit more toe than him. I’m thrilled to bits with him.”

Consul De Thaix, trained by Nicky Henderson and owned by JP McManus, suffered a fatal injury after he fell at the sixth-last flight, with jockey Mark Walsh stood down for the rest of the day.

CHELTENHAM RESULTS

1.30 Neptune Novices’ Hurdle

1 Willoughby Court 14-1

2 Neon Wolf 2-1f

3 Messire Des Obeaux 8-1

RSA Chase

1 Might Bite 7-2f

2 Whisper 9-2

3 Bellshill 5-1

Coral Cup

1 Supasundae 16-1

2 Taquin Du Seuil 12-1

3. Who Dares Wins 33-1

4 Monksland 66-1

Queen Mother Champion Chase

1 Special Tiara 11-1

2 Fox Norton 7-1

3 Sir Valentino 33-1