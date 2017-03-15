Special Tiara lands Queen Mother as Douvan’s run ends

Superstar chaser Douvan was bitterly disappointing as the Henry de Bromhead-trained Special Tiara enjoyed his day in the sun in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

Unbeaten in 13 previous starts for Willie Mullins, Douvan was the 2-9 favourite to add to his tally in the feature event on day two of the Festival.

Already a dual winner at the showpiece meeting having landed the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and the Arkle Trophy in the last two years, this was meant to be the day Douvan graduated to championship level with honours, but instead those in attendance witnessed one of the biggest shocks in recent memory at Prestbury Park.

The prohibitively-priced seven-year-old was initially well positioned under Ruby Walsh, but the crowd gasped as he stood off the fence in front of the stands and that proved the first of a few uncharacteristically inaccurate leaps.

He was still on the premises racing down the hill, but it was soon apparent his usual spark was missing and he eventually trailed home a well-beaten seventh.

Mullins said: “He was clearly never going and I thought at the top of the hill he’d do very well to win.

“I’m assuming something happened when he put in those huge jumps, which I’ve never seen him do before.

“I imagine I’ll find a physical problem with him.”

At the business end of proceedings, Special Tiara, third in the last two Champion Chases and sixth in 2014, devoured his fences in his customary pacesetting role.

Fox Norton finished like a train from the final fence, but Special Tiara clung on by a head in the hands of Irish jockey Noel Fehily. Sir Valentino was another six lengths away in third.

Fehily, who won the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday, said: “Unbelievable. He’s such a great ride, he’s everything a two-mile chaser should be. He’s a very good horse.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn’t think we’d beat Douvan, but I thought I had a great chance of being second. I got over the last and was surprised something hadn’t come to me, but I knew he wasn’t stopping.

“He has one way of running and that’s flat to the mat and jump – I just let him get on with it.

“I’ve always loved two-mile chasers, the Champion Chase is the one you want to win. To win it is fantastic.”

De Bromhead was winning the two-mile crown for the second time following the victory of the popular Sizing Europe in 2011.

He said: “It’s an amazing day, I’m just so pleased for everyone involved.

“He seemed in great form coming into it, but it was hard to believe we could win with Douvan and everything else – Douvan had looked so good.

“For our lad, he just tries his heart out and no-one deserves it more.”

Colin Tizzard said of the runner-up Fox Norton: “When he jumped the last it looked like he was going to get there.

“Special Tiara has done this for the last few years but to be fair to the horse he pulled out more.

“We had a conversation about this race and Douvan or the Ryanair and I still don’t know if we made the right choice.

“He’s a fresh horse so he’ll go to Aintree next over two and a half miles [Melling Chase].”

Jamie Codd riding Cause Of Causes to win The Glenfarclas Steeple Chase at Cheltenham. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Cause Of Causes claimed the third Festival success of his career with a tremendous display in the Glenfarclas Chase to give Gordon Elliott a fourth win of the week.

Having won the National Hunt Chase in 2015 and the Kim Muir 12 months ago under Jamie Codd, the combination were among the market leaders for this cross-country event at 4-1.

French raider Amazing Comedy led to the second-last, but was soon swamped by a trio of JP McManus-owned runners and Bless The Wings.

Cause Of Causes picked up to lead at the final obstacle and galloped up the hill for a nine-length success over stablemate Bless The Wings.

Cantlow, the 9-4 favourite, was third ahead of Auvergnat in fourth.

Elliott said: “He seems to come well at Cheltenham every year.

“He’s an absolute superstar and we love him to bits. Jamie also gave him a great ride.

“It was a great result as we also had the second.

“If you have a plan, you have to try and do it right.

“We’ve had an unbelievable week. It’s been a dream come true. ”

Robbie Power celebrates after winning the Coral Cup on Jessica Harrington’s Supasundae at Cheltenham. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Action Images via Reuters/Livepic

Supasundae took charge of the Coral Cup for trainer Jessica Harrington and jockey Robbie Power to open the Irish account on Ladies’ Day at Cheltenham.

Owned by Alan and Ann Potts, the 16-1 chance came into his own approaching the final flight and was much too good for Taquin Du Seuil, who succumbed by two lengths. Who Dares Wins and Monksland finished third and fourth respectively.

Power said: “He’s galloped all the way to the line. He was a very, very good bumper horse and beat Yanworth in the (Aintree) Bumper.

Harrington said: “I only inherited him this year from Henry de Bromhead so it’s absolutely fantastic.

“Good ground was the real making of him. We knew he’d improve a real lot on that ground.”

Tombstone, the 7-2 favourite, was most disappointing.

Willoughby Court ridden by David Bass jumps the last on the way to winning the 1.30 Neptune Investment Management Novices Hurdle at Cheltenham. Photo: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Locally-based trainer Ben Pauling lapped up the glory of his first Cheltenham Festival success after Willoughby Court saw off red-hot favourite Neon Wolf in a titanic battle for the Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Widely regarded as one of the bankers of the week having dominated his rivals on each of his three previous starts under Rules, the Harry Fry-trained Neon Wolf was the 2-1 favourite for the opener on the day two of the meeting.

For much of the two-mile-five-furlong journey things appeared to be going to script, with the market leader always well placed in the hands of a confident-looking Noel Fehily.

Neon Wolf loomed up ominously after jumping the second-last, but Ben Pauling’s dual Warwick winner was still going well at the head of affairs having set out to make all and try as he might, Neon Wolf could never quite get on terms.

Both horses showed admirable courage as they fought tooth and nail up the famous hill, but it was 14-1 shot Willoughby Court who won the argument by a head under David Bass.

Pauling said: “It’s special, we set out with a plan as we knew there was no other pace in the race and he was able to get into a lovely rhythm.

“I must admit that when I saw Neon Wolf looming I was worried but I was just hoping we could get him off the bridle and we did.

“It was an exceptional ride by David, along with Nico (De Boinville) I think he is excellent from the front, he’s got a great clock in his head, it wasn’t like he went 10 lengths clear.

“He was an impossible horse to train for two years as he was nervous and fractious but it’s all come together, now.

“This means everything, I’ve had a fantastic start to my training career but Barters Hill getting beat last year was a real gut wrencher, this year we’ve come with no pressure.

“I thought he was way overpriced but I was worried the ground would be too fast.”

Willoughby Court is unlikely to be seen in action again before being sent over fences next term.

“He won’t go to Aintree and I’d be surprised if he ran again this season as he’s had a hard race there,” the trainer added.

“He’ll definitely be going chasing next season, as you saw there his jumping is excellent and I’m sure he’ll be electric over fences.”

Fry was proud in defeat after Neon Wolf succumbed by such a slender margin.

The Dorset handler said: “He has run a great race and all credit to the winner, who has just pulled out more and more.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the run. We had a certain Rock On Ruby finish second, beaten a short head, in this race and he didn’t do too bad.

“We would have liked to have won, but all credit to Ben Pauling and his team as it was a fantastic performance.

“The owner is very keen on Punchestown, so we will have a look and see.

“The first thing is to make sure he comes out of this OK.”

Alan King said of the third-placed Messire Des Obeaux: “He never missed a beat and I just thought the first two had a bit more toe than him. I’m thrilled to bits with him.”

Consul De Thaix, trained by Nicky Henderson and owned by JP McManus, suffered a fatal injury after he fell at the sixth-last flight, with jockey Mark Walsh stood down for the rest of the day.

CHELTENHAM RESULTS

1.30 Neptune Novices’ Hurdle

1 Willoughby Court 14-1

2 Neon Wolf 2-1f

3 Messire Des Obeaux 8-1

RSA Chase

1 Might Bite 7-2f

2 Whisper 9-2

3 Bellshill 5-1

Coral Cup

1 Supasundae 16-1

ADVERTISEMENT

2 Taquin Du Seuil 12-1

3. Who Dares Wins 33-1

4 Monksland 66-1

Queen Mother Champion Chase

1 Special Tiara 11-1

2 Fox Norton 7-1

3 Sir Valentino 33-1

Cross Country Chase result

1 Cause Of Causes 4-1

2 Bless The Wings 10-1

3 Cantlow 9-4 fav