Sizing John on course for Punchestown Gold Cup

Jessica Harrington’s seven-year-old has won Leopardstown and Cheltenham editions

Robbie Power and Sizing John after victory in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Sizing John remains on course for the Coral Punchestown Gold Cup later this month.

Trainer Jessica Harrington confirmed all roads for the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner now lead towards the Grade One contest on April 26th.

She said: “Sizing John has been great and he is still on course to run at Punchestown.

“We’ve not worked him since Cheltenham but we have been keeping him ticking along.

“Let’s hope he can do the same thing at Punchestown.”

Having had time to take in Sizing John’s Gold Cup triumph, the County Kildare handler was left overwhelmed by the reception her new stable star received during a homecoming parade to celebrate his success.

Harrington said: “I was amazed how many people turned up to the homecoming as Moone is only a small village with a school, a church and a shop and not much else, but it was absolutely packed.

“It was amazing and I couldn’t believe how many people turned out to see him.”

Meanwhile Jezki will remain over three miles at Punchestown.

Jessica Harrington’s 2014 champion hurdler did not run at Aintree last week and will instead take aim at the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle on April 27th.

The JP McManus-owned nine-year-old won the race two years ago and was last seen finishing eighth in the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Harrington said: “Jezki goes to Punchestown for the three-mile Grade One race.

“We are all happy with him.”

