Shaneshill scores for Willie Mullins at Auteuil

Eight-year-old holds off L’Ami Serge under Ruby Walsh to emulate Un De Sceaux

Shaneshill won the Prix La Barka at Auteuil under Ruby Walsh. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Shaneshill won the Prix La Barka at Auteuil under Ruby Walsh. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

 

Shaneshill gave Willie Mullins and Ruby Walsh back-to-back victories in the Prix La Barka with a narrow success in the Grade Two at Auteuil.

The eight-year-old, owned by Andrea and Graham Wylie, just got the verdict from Nicky Henderson’s British raider L’Ami Serge following Un De Sceaux’s triumph 12 months earlier.

Shaneshill made most of the running but he appeared to be just headed at the last by favourite Device, ridden by James Reveley.

L’Ami Serge was also on the scene, with the three protagonists stretched right across the Parisian track.

Device had to settle for minor honours as Shaneshill and L’Ami Serge fought out the finish and passed the post in that order — though there was little in it.

il Mullins and Walsh were out of luck with Meri Devie as Prince Ali led home a one-two for Guillaume Macaire in the Prix Questarabad.

Meri Devie was well beaten behind Prince Ali, ridden by Kevin Nabet, who overpowered his pacesetting stablemate Candide after the final obstacle.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.