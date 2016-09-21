Seamus Heffernan returns from injury to target 50 wins at Naas

Rival Pat Smullen will be looking for a double to take him to 100 winners for the season

Brian O'Connor

Seamus Heffernan: has four rides at a seven-race Naas card. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Seamus Heffernan returns to action at Naas today where the classic-winning rider will hope to reach a half-century of winners for the season.

After suffering a concussion in his dramatic St Leger fall from Idaho at Doncaster 11 days ago, Heffernan has been on the injury sidelines and stuck on the 48-winner mark of what has been another successful season.

He has four rides at a seven-race Naas card confined solely to two-year-old action which also sees Heffernan’s old rival, champion jockey Pat Smullen, looking for a double to take him to 100 winners for the season.

In Heffernan’s absence it was Smullen who took over to win on Grecian Divine at Listowel last week, but trainer Denis Hogan regularly uses Heffernan and he is back on board for the five-furlong nursery. Having got her head in front once, Grecian Divine could be tough to beat off a mark of 80.

Heffernan is on a Galileo newcomer, Galilean, who holds classic entries and is sure to be an interesting contender in the concluding maiden.

Interesting booking

Smullen has half a dozen rides and he looks an interesting booking for David Marnane’s Little Clarinet, a Navan winner earlier this month.

Doctor Geoff wasn’t beaten far by Firey Speech over six furlongs here in July and can successfully step up to a mile on his second start for Ger Lyons. The Phoenix Stakes runner-up Courage Under Fire looks a stand-out off a mark of 105 in his maiden.

