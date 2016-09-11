Seamie Heffernan unscathed after Doncaster fall

Leading Irish jockey came off hot favourite Idaho in the St Leger on Saturday

Seamie Heffernan has emerged unscathed from his fall off favourite Idaho in the Doncster St Leger. Photograph: Getty

Seamie Heffernan is reported to be disappointed but unscathed following his dramatic fall in the Ladbrokes St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday.

The leading Irish jockey was partnering odds-on favourite Idaho in the season’s final Classic when his mount appeared to take a false step just under four furlongs out, dumping Heffernan on the Town Moor turf.

He was taken to hospital for precautionary checks and was replaced by Frankie Dettori on Irish Champion Stakes runner-up Found later in the evening.

Heffernan will not be in action on the second day of Irish Champions Weekend at the Curragh, but has not suffered any lasting damage.

Kevin Buckley, UK representative for Coolmore, said: “Seamie is absolutely fine. He was fine yesterday to be honest, but the racecourse wanted to be precautionary, in case he had suffered any concussion.

“I went with him in the ambulance to hospital in Sheffield, he had a scan there eventually and it was all clear.

“I think he’s disappointed the way things panned out more than anything, and that he won’t be able to ride today.

“I’d imagine he has quite a sore nose as he has a nasty cut where the goggles came down.

“He stayed over last night and flew back to Cork this morning. He’ll see Dr McGoldrick (Irish Turf Club chief medical officer) when he gets back.”

